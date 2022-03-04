GRTV News - Avatar: The Last Airbender movie gets new name, Dave Bautista joins cast

Aang: The Last Airbender hits cinemas next October.
"Hello and welcome to another GRTV News, I am Alex as always taking you through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming gear, tech, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and we've also got it here in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like movie reviews, gaming reviews, movie previews, gaming previews, exclusive content, all that and more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, but without further ado we're jumping into today's news story which is a bit of movie stuff today, specifically Avatar The Last Airbender, the movie that's coming out in 2025, it has a release date and it also has a new name, it's going to be called Aang The Last Airbender, it's the sort of continuation of the Avatar The Last Airbender storyline, not in terms of jumping onto a new avatar as The Legend of Korra did, but instead it's going to be giving us more Aang, more Katara, more Sokka just as they grow older and basically give them just sort of a new story. We've already seen, jumping on, you know, point, sorry I am ill, give me some excuses, we've already seen some new stories set in the same Avatar world, but they've mostly been in comic books, but three new movies were announced by Paramount and Nickelodeon, standalone films that would just sort of be coming out and giving us more information and more stories in the universe, and considering that it's been over 20 years since Avatar first aired, it's quite interesting that we're still seeing, or I think it's 20 years next year, correct me if I'm wrong actually, but yeah, it's been a long time since that series first aired and it's still really beloved, enough to the point where we're going to see new films."
"There's only one person coming back from the original voice cast though, which is a bit disappointing, it's Dante Basco-Ezuko, but I suppose considering he was one of the oldest cast members at the time of the original series airing, and his voice hasn't really changed since then, it makes sense that he'll come back, whereas the others were mostly children when they were filming the Avatar The Last Airbender series, especially the actors for Toph and Aang, so yeah, it sort of makes sense that you would see new cast members. Dave Bautista is joining the cast, not as any of Team Avatar, but he will be playing the villain in the movie. It's going to release on the 25th of October 2025 by the way, if all goes to plan at this point. But yeah, that's all the news that we've got so far, but it is pretty interesting to see that Avatar is getting so much love, even so long after it first aired. I mean, people have still been loving it, we've got the Netflix series this year to prove that there's still a big audience, and there's a lot of people probably who didn't catch the original animated series when it first aired, and are looking for maybe new ways to get into it, or they've caught the animated series since it wrapped up, as there's always been hype for it. It is regarded as one of the best television shows of all time, and a lot of people would agree with that, and therefore it makes a lot of people want to watch that. Yeah, not really much else to say, I'm excited for it, I think it's going to be good. There's a lot of the original creators tied to it, and I think, you know, why not? Let's see where they can go with Avatar, and we'll always have the original series members, so no matter what happens in the future, you've always got that perfection of the original. But yeah, happy Friday guys, let me know what you think about this, and I'll see you in next week's GRTV News. Until then, buh-bye."