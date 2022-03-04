GRTV News - Fallout 4 is finally getting its current-gen upgrade

It will be debuting this month and making the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series versions of the game better.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about Fallout, not the TV show believe it or not, we're going to be talking about actually Fallout 4 because for some reason it's taken them this long but I guess to align with the Fallout show Bethesda has finally decided it's time to give Fallout 4 a, let's say, next gen upgrade or update."
"It's not really next gen anymore because we're well and truly in this gen, in fact we're so far through this generation of consoles that we're actually starting to look forward and head towards the next generation of consoles, whatever we'll call it, the PS6 and the Xbox Series X2 or something like that, I don't know what they'll call that, but the point is that Bethesda has announced an update coming to Fallout 4 which will give that game, which came out, believe it or not, back in 2015, a sort of glossier update."
"So let's dive in and take a look at what that will include.Fallout 4's next gen updates make it prettier and better on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series later this month.PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can also look forward to improvements."
"So Bethesda surprised no one when they suddenly announced that Fallout 4's next gen upgrade and PS5's and Xbox Series versions were delayed to 2024 in the middle of last December.This led me to believe they wanted to have these things ready for the premiere of Amazon's Amazing Fallout show."
"It seems like that was the plan but that they just needed a bit more time.We're told that Fallout 4's free next gen update will become available on the 25th of April and that this obviously also means PS5 and Xbox Series versions will launch the same day."
"These versions of the game will let us choose between a performance mode with 60fps and a quality mode with increased resolution while offering improved stability improvements and other unspecified fixes.Not that those still enjoying themselves on PS4 and Xbox One have to feel left out as the last gen versions will also get a free update on the 25th of April that delivers stability improvements, login and quest fixes."
"All updates will also include a bunch of the free creation club items so I think it's safe to say Fallout 4's increased popularity leading up to the show was just the beginning.Will you be returning to or for finally purchase Fallout 4 now?Now I will say I think it's kind of surprising the way that they're doing this that it only sort of offers 60fps or an increased resolution in quality mode on these current gen consoles."
"I would have assumed that on PS5 and Xbox Series X for a game that came out in 2015 that they could have potentially ran it at a higher framerate but maybe not.I'm not too sure what the specifics are like for Fallout but I know that when you play Fallout 4 it doesn't exactly come across as a stunner right?It's not one of those games that you play and think you know Bethesda have done a really impressive job here with the graphics and visuals of this game."
"It kind of looks like a lot of Bethesda games in that it's a little bit ugly at times.Especially with it being set in a nuclear wasteland now that does sort of play into the ugliness I will say but yes Fallout 4 is getting an update.It's going to be sort of again it's next gen."
"Current gen update.So it's not exactly a massive change to the game in many ways.You're not going to be seeing a bunch of new content come into it.Just some sort of stability fixes, bug fixes, login fixes, better resolution, better framerate."
"All sort of that sort of good stuff.So if you haven't played Fallout 4 I would say that wait until April 25th and play it then because it's going to be even better when you play it.But otherwise yeah be sure to check out the Fallout show as well because it's absolutely excellent."
"But yes that's all the time we have in today's episode of GRTV News.We'll be back now on Monday for the next one of the weeks so stay tuned for that and otherwise yeah thank you for watching we'll see you on the other side.Take care everyone."