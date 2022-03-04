GRTV News - EA is significantly ramping up its EA Play price

Get ready to take out a second mortgage for this subscription service.
according to GamesIndustry.biz it seems that EA Play, which is the subscription service that you can get your EA games with basically, without buying them individually, the service is going to go up quite a bit in price, so from £3.99 a month, the basic tier is going to go to £5.99 a month, that's a £2 increase, which doesn't sound like much, but over monthly costs it will add up, especially if you're already paying for some other gaming subscriptions, with annual fees increasing from £19 to, oh the increase is going to be £3.99, wow, okay, so yeah there's a lot of stuff here to dig through, there's a lot of things that are going to be not very good, especially if you go up in the tiers, as we can see here, a pro tier is going to be £17 a month from £15, the annual fee rising in a total of £90 to £110, which is a lot of money, especially considering the economic climate that we're living in right now, to ask for an extra £20 a year for a subscription that, let's be honest, it's not Game Pass, it's not even PlayStation Plus, so I think EA Play are going to be really shooting themselves in the foot with this one, I don't see the logic in this, but the changes are going to take place on the 10th of May, so you've still got around a month if you want to capitalise on maybe buying an annual subscription, so you don't have to pay out the full price next year.
Basically this sucks, if it is true, it is, it hasn't been confirmed yet by EA, but if it is true then the EA Play subscription service might get killed by this, it really depends, some people might not even notice the £2 extra a month going out for the base tier, but for the pro tier, you know, if you're already paying £15 a month, do you really want to pay £17 a month? We've seen the subscription services increase their prices with not a lot of drop edge actually, in terms of, if you look at the streaming services of Netflix and Disney Plus and Amazon Prime, but then again you've got the low cost ad tiers for them and you can't really put that in for a video game, because interrupting a video game play with ads would be weird