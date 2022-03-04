GRTV News - Battlefield 2042 won't get any further seasons

Season 7 will be Battlefield 2042's last.
"Hello and welcome back to GRTV's After News, I'm Alex, after a little break I'm back here giving you the latest and greatest in tech, gaming gear, entertainment and more and whatever you like and as always whatever you love we've got it here for you at GRTV News and also in the wider Gamereactor network so if you like movie reviews, gaming reviews, movie previews, gaming previews, exclusive content, all that and a lot more, can't even put it on one hand, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from but without further ado today, a bit of sad news here for you, featuring Ben, hitting us once again with a little cameo appearance but yeah, it's a bit of sad news, Battlefield 2042 is sort of winding down, it's not going to get any more new seasons, it's going to get some minor content as DICE has explained but basically DICE and EA have confirmed that Battlefield 2042's 7th season will be its last. Now Battlefield 2042 is a very controversial game to a lot of people, it was sort of the final nail in the coffin I think for EA sort of really getting some bad rap on the, and rightfully so, a lot of people really were sick of the Battlefield formula and how it had just failed to really be that shooter franchise that really sort of felt like a competitor to COD at one point, you know Battlefield 3, 4, even 1 felt very sort of like they were never going to beat Call of Duty but they were definitely going to sort of put up a good fight and feel like their own franchise that was worth playing but yeah and Battlefield 2042 itself started out as a buggy mess, an absolute mess and yet it sort of has pulled itself back over these seasons and I think EA, you know, I'll just read out the statement here from DICE because I think it shows quite well sort of how the journey has gone for Battlefield 2042."
"While we've enjoyed and are proud of creating these seasons of additional content for Battlefield 2042, it is now necessary for us to turn from the present to the future. What this ultimately means is that Season 7 will serve as the final season for Battlefield 2042. After Season 7 concludes, we will continue to support the game with new in-game challenges, events, modes and of course ongoing maintenance but we are moving away from delivering official seasons. This, in one sense, is quite good because it does mean that we are moving towards the future. It means that we're moving away from 2042 and we're moving into something that hopefully is a lot better. I think EA really has sort of taken notice this time that it wasn't good enough. 2042's launch wasn't good enough and it does reflect, you know, you can't just deliver a bad game year on year on year and have people continue to give you money for it. So, yeah, we're going to get a new Battlefield. We know we're getting a single player focused Battlefield that I believe is just being moved into the main Battlefield franchise now so we're going to get a campaign by the sounds of things. We're also going to get some good multiplayer, hopefully some really cool evolution because that's the stuff we all love Battlefield for, isn't it really? I mean, you know, the guns that you get, they're fine. The classes that you can play as, they're fine but what you really want to see is, you know, the skyscraper falling down on your head in the middle of a match or, you know, the walls breaking apart as a tank rolls through and your friends suddenly recover positions completely blind. Let me know what your favourite Battlefield memory is. I feel like that would be quite nice. You know, as we say goodbye to 2042, give me a favourite Battlefield memory if you've got one. Otherwise, I'll see you in tomorrow's GRTV News. Bye bye."