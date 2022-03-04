GRTV News - Star Wars Outlaws is coming out this August

Ubisoft has slapped a firm date on its big adventure set in a galaxy far, far away.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.As we alluded to, well, pretty much this entire week really, today we're going to be talking about Star Wars Outlaws."
"It's about time we talked about it really.Yesterday was a big day for Star Wars news, mainly because it was a bit of a, for lack of a better word for framing it, a bit of a clusterfuck.We knew that we were getting the trailer, judging by the way Ubisoft usually does things, we expect it to give us the release date, and then Ubisoft went and screwed the pooch and leaked their own trailer before it was supposed to come out."
"So kind of spoiled the surprise a little bit, but regardless, the story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws is here and it has confirmed when the game will be coming, and it's going to be sooner than expected, if you were expecting it to come later this year, that is.Anyway, let's dive on in."
"Story trailer confirmed Star Wars Outlaws arrival this August, the leak from Ubisoft itself was, as expected, not wrong.Ubisoft really screwed the pooch with this one, despite teasing for days and setting up the big reveal that would be Star Wars Outlaws actual release date, the French publisher managed to fumble the ball on the one yard line and leak its own trailer, just hours before it was supposed to go live."
"Needless to say, this meant that the story trailer, story trailer's big confirmation that Outlaws would be coming this August, didn't land with quite the same gravitas.But it doesn't also change the fact that the story trailer has given us another really good look at this promising action adventure game from Ubisoft Massive, the same team who delivered Avatar Frontiers of Pandora only in December 2023, somehow."
"In it, we get to discover some of the gangs and criminal factions that will be getting in the way of protagonist Kaye Vess as she explores the galaxy in what Ubisoft describes as the first ever open world Star Wars game, attempts to buy her freedom and even runs into a few iconic faces such as Jabba the Hutt and Han Solo, who is frozen in carbonite at this point as the game is set between episodes 5 and 6."
"Take a look at the excellent looking trailer below for all kinds of the Star Wars goodness we've come to love.Star Wars Outlaws will debut on August 30th, but for those who purchase the gold or ultimate version of the game, will get access three days earlier from August 27th, as well as some extra goodies."
"And yeah, I'm not going to actually play the full trailer here, but you know, a bit of a teaser.Yeah, you get to visit and see Han Solo frozen in carbonite, which, you know, we, we, me and Dav made a GIA gaming gossip video recently where we sort of talked about this and what we expect the game to include."
"And I think that if, if, if we get to have a little flick and see Han Solo frozen in carbonite, I wouldn't necessarily be surprised if some other characters, like for example, Boba Fett shows up, especially if we're running into Jabba the Hutt and you know, Jabba the Hutt Han Solo frozen in carbonite, who's this little middleman there is Boba Fett."
"So I would assume that we're going to see some of these other characters, a few of the bounty hunters, maybe I'd like to see someone like Bosskus or something show up because why not?Boss doesn't get enough love."
"But yeah, Star Wars Outlaws is coming out in August, at the end of August, actually.It's going to be a busy one for the games industry around then because Gamescom is sort of happening at the end of August again.And then we're going to have Star Wars Outlaws just as it ends."
"Good time for it really, because it's a bank holiday in the UK around that time as well.So lots of Star Wars goodness over that time period.But also as well, it does mean that we have a constant sort of flow of Star Wars content coming up, right?Bad Batch is still continuing."
"Tales of the Empire is coming out in early May.The Acolyte is early June.That's going to run for a couple of weeks, a couple of months, up until we'll probably get a little bit of a break and then Star Wars Outlaws comes out and then there'll no doubt be something later this year, perhaps like Skeleton Crew or one of those other things that they had in the works for a while."
"But yeah, lots of Star Wars goodness, so let us know what you think about it below.Are you excited for Star Wars Outlaws?Are you not so excited about it?Tell us all about it in the comments below."
"But otherwise, this has been the latest episode of GRTV News and we're back now tomorrow for the next one to talk about something hopefully equally as interesting.Thank you for watching and we'll see you all on the next one.Take care, everyone."