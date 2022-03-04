Polestar 2 (Revisited) - EV Hour

We return to one of our favourite EV models to see how it has been improved and enhanced since our last test drive.
"Welcome to another edition of Gamereactor EVHour. Behind me here is the Polestar 2 and this is in fact a revisit because, if you can believe it, the first EVHour I ever did was with a Polestar 2. Back then we hadn't really decided on the format but we gave you a look around and it was such a massive success that I've been doing them almost ever since. So this kind of kick-started this part of my career. So it is a little bit special to me and things have happened with the car ever since. It's been a massive success, they've sold them in great numbers. Not only that, they've updated some parts of it. Now if you recall, if you watched that original video, well I thoroughly understood the Nordic minimalism at play at the heart of the Polestar 2 but I also remember being slightly underwhelmed by it. So, has this changed? Let's find out. Let's go."
"It is minimalist to a fault in here and, if you are a bit cynical, you might even say that it's kind of light on gadgets or bells and whistles. But what I have come to understand, what I've come to appreciate most importantly, is that there is a joy in knowing that the tools that you do have at your disposal works every single time. And sure, it's a bit expensive but not unabashedly so. It's more after Tesla just aggressively cut their prices that it's sort of come into view that this is perhaps a tad overpriced for what they're giving you."
"But sitting here with the big battery and the really tasteful interior, it's kind of hard not to let yourself fall for it. I'm frankly surprised about how many bits and pieces of the Polestar 2 that I have taken a complete 180 on. The tight seating position and the small windshield started out as claustrophobic but now feels like a warm embrace of sorts. The range has been consistent and with this bigger battery getting the 520 kilometers promised has always been within reach. Even the Google-centric OS feels good to use most of the time. And why don't we take a look at that now? The screen here perfectly accentuates what it is that I'm on about here because, yeah, the bezels are a bit too big for what you're paying. And if you have an iPhone like I do and you want Apple CarPlay instead of the onboard Google systems, you're gonna have to use a cable which should be punishable by prison if you're paying this much for a car."
"It needs to be wireless, all the things. But when that is said, it's very hard not to fall for this main screen here where I have so easy access to some basic statistics about the way that I'm using my power, Spotify here, my phone connection with contacts there, and Google Maps up there, and just it works all the time. So that's what I'm on about. There are downsides for sure, the price being the main one. If you kit this the right way, it can become as expensive as the high-profile models from Mercedes, BMW, and Audi. And an even more stark comparison comes in the form of the X-Peng G9 that I reviewed not too long ago and called one of the best cards on the roads today. And again, if you kit them the right way, you can get a Polestar 2 which costs more than the G9 and that offers more horsepower, more torque, more space in the back, more space in the cabin, and as good built quality and safety guardrails and guarantees and all of that stuff. So again, it depends very much on what you can get a Polestar 2 for. So it's good, but it's also perhaps a tad bit too expensive. While it has taken me a little while, and definitely this second outing to properly fall for the Polestar 2, I now can thoroughly say that I get it. I get what it's trying to do. And I think that this particular car, more so than a lot of others that I've driven, has a soul or something akin to it. I quite like it. I think it's too expensive, but still. There's a reason why we end on a well there, because while the Polestar 2 certainly has a soul, I'm unsure whether it'd be the car that I'd recommend to a passerby if asked. But I do wish Polestar the very best in the months and years to come, because I do believe they have a place, an idea, a way in. And before I picked up this car, I went and explored the Polestar 3, finally set to arrive on roads this year, and man, I can't wait for that. See you on the next one."