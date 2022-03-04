Nio ET7 - EV Hour

We hit the road in this spacious sedan that features ambient lighting zones, an AMOLED centre display, and a 1,000km range.
"Welcome everyone to another edition of EV Hour, this time again taking a look at a brand new manufacturer on the scene, NIO.It's been increasingly apparent to me that apparently due to manufacturing conditions simply being easier when making an EV compared to an old combustion engine, there are just more manufacturers rushing onto the global stage who are not only able to design and manufacture models, but manufacture them at scale."
"That creates increased competition and better conditions for consumers, which is just great.And one of the manufacturers that I've been looking at for months and months and months is NIO, and particularly this, the ET7.It is very expensive, but it also has some brand new ideas about what a luxury EV sedan should be."
"So I'm incredibly excited to get started.So let's go.Fundamentals first, four-door luxury sedan, up to 100 kilowatt battery, good for a theoretical range of around 700 kilometers."
"Two electric motors producing a combined 644 horsepower, Snapdragon-based 12.8-inch touchscreen, a built-in proprietary smart assistant called Nomi, an array of cameras and LiDAR sensors all around, and the roomiest sedan cabin I think I've ever sat in.In fact, let's dwell a bit on that."
"Even though some of the design and particularly material choices in here do seem to favor a sustainable look rather than good hand feel, it's all here in terms of functionality and aesthetic and cohesion, if you will.It looks and feels great for the most part, and there's no real feature or particular nifty little thing that you'd find in other luxury sedan EVs that aren't really here."
"And while some other journalists seem to complain about slow OS startups or just a generally unresponsive system here on the central screen, that really hasn't happened to me.So I can only report what I've experienced and what I have experienced is really a pretty responsive, all-around good luxury EV."
"That's it.One of the more controversial features of the NIO ET7 and NIO cars in general is the addition of Nomi.She's a smart in-car assistant like you would see on a lot of other modern cars."
"But NIO chose to anchor her through a small, circular, face-like display mounted on top of a hydraulic engine on the car's dash, and I can actually just show you right here.This is Nomi, and she sits right there when you're driving, winking, blinking at you, smiling at you, and is ready to take on a bunch of commands that has access to all the car's central features."
"So she might listen for something like, hey Nomi, lower all the car's windows.And as you can see, she does that with a smile on her face.Now the question obviously then becomes, is this something people want?Do we want to get closer to the AI assistance that is going to power our lives from now on?I'm not sure."
"It seems to me like some people find it a tad bit gaudy, but it's kind of cool.You have to be honest.It is a little cool.I mean, it would kind of be unfair to go this entire video without talking about this particular aspect here, the space at the back."
"I can think of a lot of EV SUVs that cost either the same or even more than the ET7 that does not offer the amount of space that this does at the back.It really is incredibly roomy.You're giving up a lot of space in the boot as a result."
"It's kind of both the size and the shape of the one you'd find in a Tesla Model 3 or a Polestar 2 even.But even so, what you're giving that up for is very much apparent in here, where it's roomier than I think I've ever seen in a sedan like this."
"It might just be because I'm green and not as experienced as other motor journalists, but I was completely stunned when I saw this for the first time.So good on NIO for adding this.You might be thinking that all of this sounds pretty good, and it does."
"Feels great to drive.It has a roomy cabin, a lovely range, and excellent build quality.But there is one big hurdle that the ET7 has to clear, which is its price.Now this starts at BMW i5 prices, at used Porsche Taycan prices."
"It seems that a lot of Chinese manufacturers or a lot of new manufacturers in general in the EV space are coming in with more aggressive pricing models because they knew that they have to, let's say, scoop in under the established behemoths.But NIO has chosen not to do that for this particular model."
"And that's a bold move.So is it worth the larger asking price?Oh, that's a difficult question to answer.I'm not going to say for a moment that this feels better than a BMW i5 or an Audi e-tron GT, but it's the main selling point for me for sure."
"The low drag coefficient, the responsive steering, the powerful throttle response in sport mode.Apparently, NIO went to great lengths to make sure that this feels sporty, tight, and light.And it just fricking shows."
"Now I've said a lot about the NIO ET7, and it's time to sit down just for a little while and just have a brief chat about what all of this means, because you might be interested in that.Well, I'm not quite sure what it means, to be honest with you, because I'm not really an expert."
"I've only just started reviewing EVs broadly, and while I'm really enjoying myself, I wouldn't really say that I'm an expert in this particular field.But what I will say is that while I might not be able to directly either recommend or the opposite of the NIO ET7, I think it's quite the fine car."
"It's very expensive, and there obviously are cars that will go that same distance broadly and have excellent build quality as well, with excellent service options as well, for less.So, is this worth all that much more?Again, it's very difficult to say."
"But what I will say, and what I think we can end on, is that if I were the established car brands that used to dominate this industry, again, with all of the power shared among just a few established giants, entrenched behemoths, I would shake in my boots, because all of these new brands that are emerging onto the market, they're coming, and they're coming in hot."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next EV Hour."