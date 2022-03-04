GRTV News - Disney lays out busy upcoming theatrical slate

2026 is looking to be an absolute scorcher.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's a new week and well we're going to be talking about something that sort of took place over or towards the end of last week more so than anything. It's Monday morning, spoiler alert, there's not a lot of news that is broken yet so far today. So that's what we're going to be talking about."
"Now you might have heard some rumours about Star Wars Outlaws and we was going to talk about that but considering they've announced that a trailer is going to be shared around tomorrow on Tuesday, we're going to talk about that probably on Wednesday morning. So today instead I'm going to be talking about Disney because they have outlined their theatrical plans for the next couple of years and it's really quite exciting. There's a lot of big movies coming out from Disney as well so let's dive on in and see what this massive production giant has in store. So Disney confirms that Toy Story 5, Live Action Moana and The Mandalorian and Grogu are coming in 2026. Summer 2026 is now looking stacked for Disney blockbusters. Summer 2026 is now looking incredible for Disney fans as the company has announced that three of its most anticipated blockbusters will be landing during the period. The live action version of Moana has had its release date pushed back from an unconfirmed time in 2025 to 10th July 2026 which I think is a great idea considering Moana 2 is coming out later this year. Toy Story 5 will also hit theatres on 19th July 2026 and the Star Wars spin-off film, The Mandalorian and Grogu will land on 22nd May 2026 which is hopefully going to end the Filoni-verse they've been setting up for years. That's not all though as the company also confirmed that Tron Ares will debut on 10th October 2025. Led by Jared Leto, this film is a standalone sequel to Tron and Tron Legacy. Which one of these blockbusters are you most excited to see?So yeah, Disney has sort of outlined a lot of its plans. It's not, it's quite a busy sort of period of years that Disney is coming up especially considering when you're looking at when you incorporate the sort of Marvel movies they have planned. Many of which are sort of untitled at the moment, right? They haven't actually said when a lot of these Marvel movies are going to be coming or what they're going to be rather. So we have to sort of stay tuned for that. We know Fantastic Four's in its way as well as Avengers and stuff like that but we don't actually know a lot of the actual specific names for a lot of these products. So that's why I'm just going to bring up this real quick which gives us a more sort of refined look at it I guess. So let me see if I can just make it a little bit bigger for everyone. So this is Disney's slate, Disney's calendar. So we have this year the first Omen's already here, it came out well last week obviously at this point."
"Then today we got this week or this month, coming up month, we have Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Young Woman and the Sea, Inside Out 2, Kinds of Kindness, Deadpool and Wolverine, Alien Robin, It's a Real Pain, Moana 2, Night Bitch and then Mufasa the Lion King. So that's 2024. 2025 is a little busier, Captain America and Untitled Disney which, you know, I'm not too sure what that would be related to. Disney's Snow White, that's the live action one with I can't remember the name of the actress, the one that was in Hunger Games, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Then there's the Amateur, the Thunderbolts Marvel film and Untitled Disney again, the Illio animated works. There's the Fantastic Four, Tron Ares, Blade, Zootopia 2, Avatar 3. Then we get to 2026 and this is where things get real crazy because we've got an Untitled Disney, Untitled Marvel, an Untitled Pixar, an Untitled Disney, an Untitled Disney, the first Next Avengers film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, Moana, an Untitled Marvel, an Untitled Disney, an Untitled Disney, an Untitled Marvel, an Untitled Disney animation and then an Untitled Star Wars which, you know, maybe is that the Rey one they're working on? Not too sure. And then 2027, this is when obviously they haven't laid out what the plans are 2027 and onwards but there are some things that we know are coming like Avengers Secret Wars, another Star Wars film and then Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 coming even later than that. And again, they put 28, 29, 30 and 31 here because of that's how far away a lot of these Avatar films are."
"But yes, the point is, is that Disney has a lot coming up, right? A huge amount of stuff that are coming up in the future. So if you if you like going to the cinemas to watch the production companies projects and you have a lot of things to look forward to in the future. And I did see somebody actually mentioned that looks like Disney's trying to repeat. I think it was 2019 in 2026 when they have all these films, they have like Avengers films coming out and Frozen, Toy Stories, you know, a lot of films and a lot of films, a lot of franchises, Star Wars and Marvel and whatnot that we we've seen them use in the past. So it's not exactly a lot of these things that Disney has coming up aren't exactly brash or excitingly, you know, original products. They're just sort of sequels or remakes or reboots or stuff like that. So but yeah, lots of Disney projects coming up. And as we know more about each and every one of them, which we'll probably know more about them maybe later this year, actually, if they're coming up, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. But yeah, that's all the time we have today's episode of GRTV News. We're back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So stay tuned for that. Take care, everyone."