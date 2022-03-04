GRTV News - Dune: Messiah is in the works at Legendary, with Denis Villeneuve at the helm

We finally have official confirmation that the film is in development.
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV After News, I'm Alex
"But yeah, we've basically got the official confirmation now from Legendary that Dune Messiah is in the works and that Villeneuve will be back to direct. But there might be a slight misstep along the way, not a misstep, but a slight hurdle, I guess, as it seems like he's going to be working on something else in the meantime. Deadline reports that he's also going to be working on a film called, let me just get this right, nuclear, nuclear war a scenario, my bad, sorry about that. Basically, it's Friday, we're all allowed a bit of fun. Yeah, basically that nuclear film is about what would happen if the world did end up in a nuclear war with looks from experts and people who are in the military to describe what might happen if that apocalyptic scenario ever did take place. Quite scary, but Villeneuve will probably put it in a very good way. Not as in it's good to get blown up by nukes, but you know what I mean, he's going to make it look like a great film worth watching probably. But then it seems to be back onto Dune, back to Arrakis to finish off Paul's story and Dune Messiah. Now the sort of gist of Dune Messiah, I won't spoil actually, but I think a lot of people, if you've just seen the films and you've not read the book, I would say in between now and when Dune Messiah releases, which is probably going to be, I don't know, if I have to guess, this is purely speculation by the way, we're no longer in the realm of Ben's news piece here, but we're purely speculating. I would say about three to five years before we see Dune Messiah, which I think is expected, but I doubt it'll be any longer than that because I think you'll still want to strike while the dune iron is hot. In any case, if you've not read Dune Messiah, I implore you to go read it now if you like Dune and you want to know more about Dune because otherwise, if you're expecting Paul's story to end with this big Return of the King style war where he fights all the Lannistrad and, you know, with his army of zealots that are all screaming his name, Wadeeb, Wadeeb, Wadeeb, I would say that that is just simply not what Messiah is. Spoilers, sorry, but... And I know that Dune Part 2 leads itself in that way, so maybe Villeneuve will go completely off book, but I don't know. I think it's going to be a good film nonetheless. Are you looking forward to Dune Messiah? Are you happy that it's now been officially confirmed? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week on another GRTV News video. Bye-bye."