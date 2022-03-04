English
Gamereactor
Videos
Splinter Cell Remake
HQ
It looks like Ubisoft Toronto will present the Splinter Cell Remake this summer
Updated banners by the developer suggest as much.
Published 2024-04-05 10:50
GR Misc
We could be seeing Gears 6 this summer
on the 5th of April 2024 at 09:52
A fifth The Matrix movie is on its way
on the 4th of April 2024 at 11:45
Ubisoft will host a Forward this June
on the 4th of April 2024 at 10:38
Joker: Folie à Deux is getting a trailer next week
on the 3rd of April 2024 at 10:52
A PlayStation event is rumoured for next month
on the 3rd of April 2024 at 09:53
Palworld has a fraction of its launch players
on the 2nd of April 2024 at 14:32
Ex PlayStation boss states that PS2 capped at 160 million sold units
on the 2nd of April 2024 at 13:47
The Epic Games Store is coming to iOS and Android platforms
on the 24th of March 2024 at 12:46
Sea of Thieves is set to have a massive 2024
on the 24th of March 2024 at 09:08
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s latest trailer prepares us for a wild adventure this May
on the 23rd of March 2024 at 13:09
Jumanji 4 is supposedly still in development
on the 23rd of March 2024 at 10:04
Videos
GRTV News - Dune: Messiah is in the works at Legendary, with Denis Villeneuve at the helm
on the 5th of April 2024 at 14:26
We could be seeing Gears 6 this summer
on the 5th of April 2024 at 09:52
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - PS5 Gameplay - Warhammer 40K Space Marines in action
on the 5th of April 2024 at 09:25
GRTV News - We could be seeing Gears 6 this summer
on the 5th of April 2024 at 08:10
GR Live - Rise of the Ronin
on the 5th of April 2024 at 08:01
Twelve South Air Fly Pro (Quick Look) - Go Wireless Wherever
on the 4th of April 2024 at 15:56
Film Frenzy: Episode 8 - Are there too many bad films heading to cinemas these days?
on the 4th of April 2024 at 15:53
GRTV News - The Witcher Season 4 recruits some big actors for its cast
on the 4th of April 2024 at 13:54
Razer Aether Lamp Pro (Quick Look) - Enhance Your Immersion
on the 4th of April 2024 at 13:32
A fifth The Matrix movie is on its way
on the 4th of April 2024 at 11:45
Ubisoft will host a Forward this June
on the 4th of April 2024 at 10:38
Movie Trailers
Fallout - Console to Camera
on the 5th of April 2024 at 15:51
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire - Official Trailer
on the 5th of April 2024 at 08:22
Cuckoo - Official Trailer
on the 5th of April 2024 at 07:04
Dead Boy Detectives - Official Trailer
on the 4th of April 2024 at 08:29
The Big Door Prize - Season 2 Official Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2024 at 15:08
Bodkin - Official Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2024 at 10:34
Boy Kills World - Official Red Band Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2024 at 00:48
Fallout - The World Of Featurette
on the 3rd of April 2024 at 00:21
Longlegs - You've got the teeth of the hydra upon you Teaser
on the 30th of March 2024 at 06:02
The Dead Don't Hurt - Trailer 1
on the 27th of March 2024 at 21:32
The Jinx Part Two - Official Teaser
on the 27th of March 2024 at 20:27
Kinds of Kindness - Official Teaser
on the 27th of March 2024 at 14:16
Trailers
Tekken 8 - Eddy Gordo Reveal & Gameplay Trailer
on the 5th of April 2024 at 12:48
King Arthur: Legion IX - Release Date Reveal Trailer
on the 5th of April 2024 at 09:04
Castaway - Reveal Trailer
on the 4th of April 2024 at 17:13
NeoSprint - 1.0 Announce Trailer
on the 4th of April 2024 at 01:42
Windblown - Gameplay Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2024 at 20:53
Crow Country - Release Date Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2024 at 15:38
Nightmare Kart - Release Date Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2024 at 11:05
Rusty's Retirement - Release Date Trailer
on the 3rd of April 2024 at 09:20
Jump Ship - Official Gameplay Explainer Trailer
on the 2nd of April 2024 at 17:16
Still Wakes the Deep - New Trailer
on the 2nd of April 2024 at 14:00
Content Warning - Launch Trailer
on the 2nd of April 2024 at 09:29
CyubeVR - Official Trailer
on the 1st of April 2024 at 07:39
Events
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 16:42
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:54
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:08
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 11:14
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
on the 7th of March 2022 at 14:47
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
on the 4th of March 2022 at 16:30
