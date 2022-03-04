GRTV News - We could be seeing Gears 6 this summer

Rumours suggest the game could be making an appearance and that it'll be a beauty.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to what is the final episode of GRT News for this week.Today we're going to be talking about a bit of a rumour, but an exciting one at that.Because lately this summer we're expecting, or the rumours are suggesting should we say, that we are going to be taking our first full proper look at Gears of War 6."
"Whether it's called Gears 6 or Gears of War 6, up for debate.Gears 5 was called Gears 5, not Gears of War 5 for some reason.So whether it's Gears 6 or Gears of War 6, I'm not too sure.But the point is that we're expecting, or the rumours are suggesting that it's going to be shown off this year."
"Most likely at that sort of Xbox showcase that we're expecting to take place probably in early June.They haven't confirmed that, but that's kind of what they've done in the past.And that Gears of War 6, Gears 6, whatever we're calling it, will be an absolute stunner.So let's dive into the news piece and take a look at this rumour."
"Rumour, Gears 6 is incredibly good looking and will be shown this year.Journalists and insiders say it will be something we haven't seen before.It's been a full five years since Gears 5 was released and no new Gears of War has yet been announced.Although we know from job listings that work is currently underway in the sixth instalment."
"But when will it be shown? According to trusted journalist Jeff Grubb, we won't have to wait too long.In the kind of funny X cast, he explains that we'll probably see it in the summer, which we assume means during the June Xbox showcase that Microsoft has already confirmed.So shortly after this, The Verge editor Tom Warren announced via X that the information is correct."
"And another well-known insider called NateTheHate added, I'd be very surprised if 2024 came and went without a mention or a look at Gears 6.Apparently, and apparently the game will be something of a graphical tour de force.NateTheHate continued that the game will be that this is what next gen is about moment."
"On the same premise that the first Gears War was to define the Xbox 360 PS3 generation graphically.Very few games have delivered that next gen moment this gen.And as we had an exceptionally long cross gen period, much like Gears 1 was the most was the moment on an Xbox 360.So should Gears 6 be for Xbox series?This prompted another well-known and usually reliable insider to weigh in, namely Shinobi602 who wrote, wait until you see Gears, people aren't ready lol."
"In short, it looks like we could see Gears 6 in as little as two months, and that graphically it will literally make us fall out of our chairs.And we're definitely looking forward to that.It's not unreasonable considering that the Gears of War studio, the coalition has previously confirmed that they're working with Unreal Engine 5."
"And as we all know, they made the unbelievably impressive The Matrix Awakens just over two years ago.Let's hope that all these journalists and insiders are right.If so, we have a really exciting Xbox summer to look forward to.It should be said as well that what we'll probably see from Gears of War 6 is, is likely something we've seen similar with Hellblade or Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, right?It's probably going to be an absolutely stunning game, of which Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 does seem to be that sort of in that same vein as well."
"But I wouldn't be surprised if the game doesn't run as fluidly as some of the titles do.There's been a lot of that focus as of late, hasn't there?On that sort of hyper-realistic graphics, making things look really pretty and shiny, but at the cost of a bit of performance."
"And I'm not too sure that that's something that's necessarily inherently a good thing.If they can get the Gears 6 looking fantastic and running in a silky smooth 60 FPS on an Xbox Series X consoles, fantastic.But I think that if it comes at the cost of performance a little bit, you'll see a little bit of backlash again."
"Because I think for a game like Gears as well, it's a shooter, right?It's a third-person shooter, but it's still a shooter.You kind of want that fluidity for it.So, we'll have to see how this will all shape up."
"Again, this is all speculation room here.We haven't had anything official from The Coalition or Xbox.But Gears 6 is probably going to be the next sort of like really, really big Xbox game, that's coming out after what we see later this year with Indiana Jones."
"So, stay tuned for that.As we know more, be sure to keep you posted and updated.And again, once we know more about the Xbox showcase as well and all that good stuff, we'll be sure to keep you updated on that as well."
"But otherwise, this has been the last, or should we say, my final GeoTV News episode of the week.So, I'll be back now on Monday for more.So, until then, hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend.And yeah, I'll see you all on the other side."
"Take care, everyone."