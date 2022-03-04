Twelve South Air Fly Pro (Quick Look) - Go Wireless Wherever

This nifty gadget allows you to use wireless headphones with any device, assuming it has a headphone jack in the first place.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quickbook.You may have come across this, even as we gradually expand our technological horizons, that when you're driving an older car, or you're using in-flight entertainment on a flight somewhere, or there just happened to be an analog audio jack signal that you want to convert to something wireless, such as Bluetooth."
"Well there are tons of different products that do that, but one of them that does it more reliably and better than most of those is the AirFly Pro by 12South.Now again, the problem that this product intends to solve is very, very simple indeed.So the point is that you're in your mate's car, you're driving somewhere, it's an older model which means that you can't Bluetooth directly into the speaker system, and you want to listen to music or a podcast."
"Well then you bring your little AirFly Pro, there's this little protective thing and where you also can like put it on a keychain or something, don't know why you would do that, but if you want to, you just remove this, and then there is a little audio jack.That audio jack is very simple, push it into an audio jack interface, and then turn it on, and immediately it becomes a searchable Bluetooth signal that not only one pair of headset can, basically it works two ways."
"So one of the ways that it works is that you can send a Bluetooth signal from a phone to a set of speakers that can then do that, but it can also work the other way around.You want to capture an audio signal such as for instance in-flight entertainment and beam it to a pair of headphones."
"And in that particular regard, well one cool thing that it is able to do is that it can actually produce two separate Bluetooth signals that is completely timed and produces lossless audio.So you plug this in and both you and your friend can listen to the same audio."
"That works with phones by the way that has the same, that has for instance an audio jack interface, so that means that both of you can be watching with headphones at something if you're sitting in a crowded car or in a crowded place and you want to listen to something or basically do anything that requires two sets of headsets active at one point."
"Or you're in an airport waiting for a flight, you have a laptop with a movie on it, you don't want to use the speakers so as to bother everyone, but you both have Bluetooth enabled headsets with you, this is the solution.It's a really cool little idea and one thing that I like is that you both get this little protective hood and you also get a little bag."
"I mean it's fluff for sure, but it helps ease the sting of paying around $30, $35 for something like this.I think it's super cool and it is something that I think a lot of travelers at least should probably have, either this or in a cheaper, because you can get these in sort of cheaper models from, you know, less renowned manufacturers than 12South."
"Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."