GRTV News - The Witcher Season 4 recruits some big actors for its cast

We've got updates on who will be playing Stefan Skellen, Leo Bonhart, and Zoltan.
"Hello and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual taking you through the latest and greatest in everything from gaming, gear, tech and entertainment in this afternoon.And if you like what you see and you want to see more, as always you can check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, with movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and almost always so much more. But without further ado, let's get to today's news piece, we're talking The Witcher. Probably one of the most controversial TV series Netflix has right now as it gets a lot of views but I think a lot of people, especially fans of the original works and the books, really, really despise it. I wouldn't say I despise it, I'm more on the middle ground of Witcher, I would say numb acceptance is the feeling I have for it. But in any case, we've got a few new cast members joining season 4. Season 4 is going to be a very interesting season because it's the first season without Henry Cavill, The Witcher without The Witcher? Yeah, they're replacing him with Liam Hemsworth in case you didn't know. And we've got three more actors added to the cast as well in Luke, sorry, James Purefoy, Charlto Copley and Danny Woodburn. Now they're going to be playing Stephan Skellen aka Tawny Owl, Zoltan Chivay and Leo Bonhart with Charlto Copley playing Bonhart and Woodburn playing Zoltan and Skellen being played by James Purefoy. A lot of names."
"Stephan Skellen is like a spy. If you don't want Witcher spoilers actually, if you don't want to know who these people are, turn off now I guess, you've got the news, you've got the fact that these people are going to be played by these people. Yeah, James Purefoy, probably know him from something. As soon as you see his face you'll know, I don't have his face here unfortunately, but as soon as you see his face you'll know what he's been in. He's been in things like HBO's Rome, he was in A Knight's Tale is something that I remember him from, he was in Altered Carbon a bit, he's been in a lot of stuff. Danny Woodburn used to play Kramer's friend Mickey in Seinfeld is probably where you'd know him from the most. Then he's going to be playing Zoltan Chivay and then Sholto Copley, you probably know from like Chappie, District 9, Elysium, those types of movies that he's in. He got his breakout hit with District 9. But yeah, I think they're pretty good castings to be honest. It's always nice to see the Witcher somehow manage to bring in a lot of big names, like these are big names. They might not be Leonardo DiCaprio as Geralt or something like that but it is quite big to see this TV show get these big names. We'll just have to see if the story can actually hold up. To be honest I didn't think season 3 was that bad. It just sort of annoys a lot of people, The Witcher, because it's not as good as it could have been, which I understand but at the same time Netflix does what Netflix does and it will always sort of make, I think at least, sort of middling things. I don't think Netflix has really knocked it out of the park in a way something like HBO does in quite some time. But yeah, let me know what you think about The Witcher. Are you excited for season 4? What do you think of these castings? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you in tomorrow's GRTV News video. Bye bye."