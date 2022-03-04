GRTV News - Ubisoft announces a Forward for this June

Expect to see more of what the French company has in the works during the Summer Game Fest period.
"And with that being the case, another event has now been confirmed for that sort of early June window.We know that there's going to be a Summer Gamefest Open Night Live, whatever the show is called."
"Summer Gamefest I think is actually called, but that's what the thing is called in general as well.We know that's going to be taking place in early June.We know that Xbox has an event planned for early June as well."
"We don't actually know when, but we know that there's going to be an Xbox event sometime in the Summer, so probably around this time as well.There's rumours of a PlayStation event in May sometime, and now Ubisoft has come out and said that they're doing a forward in June as well."
"We already knew that both Xbox and PlayStation revealed some big news the next couple of months, and now it's time for a third beloved publisher to confirm its Summer event.Ubisoft reveals that 2024's biggest Ubisoft forward showcase will be sometime on the 10th of June."
"We're not told anything about games that will be shown, but you can absolutely be sure to learn more about Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Star Wars Outlaws and Evil Empire's Prince of Persia Roguelite.Let's not forget about Beyond Good and Evil 2, Splinter Cell Remake, Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake, one of the new Far Cry games, a new Ghost Recon, Rayman and other possibilities either."
"What do you hope to see at Ubisoft forward?Now it's an interesting announcement that Ubisoft has made here, because all they've said is that they're going to be doing a forward in LA on the 10th of June.Now if it's in LA, you know, it's in line with the Summer Game Fest events that are taking place out there, you know, in regard to like the Summer Game Fest show that Geoff Keighley's doing."
"We're expecting the Xbox show, like I said, to be somewhere around there as well, because that's kind of how Xbox do, have done things in the past, but otherwise they haven't told us when.They haven't given us a time, they haven't given us a location for where the live show is going to be or anything like that."
"They just said it's happening in LA on June the 10th, and likewise they haven't showed us what's actually going to be in the event or in the show just yet.We are expecting Star Wars Outlaws to be there, Star Wars Outlaws is expected to debut sometime this year, probably towards the holiday period, maybe in the sort of window that Avatar Frontiers of Pandora made its arrival last year, but it's on its way, put it that way."
"Assassin's Creed Red, as I think it was renamed from Codename Red to just Red, that's the sort of feudal Japan-era Assassin's Creed, we're expecting that to be coming out relatively soon as well.There's some rumours saying it's going to be sort of the October launch this year, you know, Ubisoft's sort of really big game, or one of the really big games."
"So we're expecting that to be there as well, and that's going to be an interesting one because while we've seen bits and pieces of Star Wars Outlaws thanks to last year's Ubisoft Forward, we haven't really seen anything of considerable value about Assassin's Creed Codename Red."
"Aside from the announcement that was years ago at this point at an Assassin's Creed showcase, there hasn't really been any official information about this game coming out.So that's, it's a bit of a dark horse in many ways, so that's an exciting one.There are the rumours of the Evil Empire's Prince of Persia roguelite, so that's probably a good one to pick as well."
"But otherwise, yeah, there's a bunch of other things that Ubisoft has in the works that, you know, we're expecting to show up at some point.Like don't get me wrong, there will be the usual offenders, you know, the sort of live service elements that we always see."
"There'll be a For Honor thing, there'll be some The Cruise stuff, there'll be some probably Riders Republic stuff, and all those different, you know, Brawlhalla, Trackmania, those sort of games will probably all show up in some form as well.Maybe there'll be something from Netflix as well, in regards to the various collaborations that Ubisoft has with Netflix, you know, maybe more Blood Dragons, something like that."
"But otherwise, there's some things that we have a lot of question marks about, we've had a lot of questions marks about for a long time, including Splinter Cell Remake, Prince of Persia, The Sands of Time Remake, which is like, at this point, like a remake of the remake, because the remake didn't satisfy fans when the remake was shown off."
"And then as well, Beyond Good and Evil 2, which, you know, now Skull and Bones is out, Ubisoft only has one sort of development hell title in its sort of portfolio right now, and that's Beyond Good and Evil 2, so maybe we'll actually see something of value about that game."
"Who knows?So I'll put it this way, early June has already started to really pack out, I would expect to hear relatively soon about other publishers hosting events as well in that sort of time period."
