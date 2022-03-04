Logitech MX Brio (Quick Look) - Master 4K Streaming

This 4K UHD webcam features Logitech's largest webcam sensor to date, which is capable of delivering twice as detailed image quality.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.You know that Logitech means business when they put a new product launch within the MX series."
"Now, the MX series is something that they're very serious about.It started with the MX Master, their ergonomic office mouse, which has become nearly ubiquitous in office spaces across the globe, and they've since added keyboards and stuff to that.And it kind of signifies that this is their mainline, high-end office series."
"And they've put a webcam in here.Now, usually we used to look at the Logitech Brio as sort of the main 4K webcam for good like sort of meetings and your regular sort of office work where you needed that little extra oomph in your hardware when you were, again, talking to serious people about serious matters."
"Now, this is very much the same, but they've chosen to merge those two names.So this is the MX Brio.And for one, it's a very obvious when you're looking at build quality because this aluminum housing for the camera itself is just such a far cry from the old Logitech Brio 4K camera when that came out initially, which was made with this glossy plastic, which just like instantly got grimy and scratchy and all of that stuff."
"This is very much within the modern MX series in terms of just its main build quality.It looks great as well.I don't know how much of a webcam can look great, but I guess that one of the ways it can do that is to be subtle and look like it's an ingrained part of the setup."
"And it really nails that, I think.There are ugly webcams out there.They do really exist.Razer and Elgato makes them, for instance."
"But this is close to something that I would call classy for a webcam.It comes with this really thick, not braided, but thick USB Type-C cord, which is great.And there's a USB Type-C cord at the bottom.That also means that it's not proprietary."
"You could use any USB Type-C cable that you want.And that's a great thing.We shouldn't allow for these cables to be sort of indented into the camera itself.So if it snaps or breaks or anything, then you'd have to get it repaired or get a brand new one."
"It's nice that it is detachable.Now, this sensor here has, by the way, a physical shutter.A lot of people really, really think that's important, which I totally get.Inside this little shutter here, you have an 8.5 megapixel Sony Starvis sensor."
"Starvis is essentially a new type of sensor that started its life in, like, surveillance cameras.Basically, it was developed for these kinds of scenarios because it was very good at determining finer detail with little to no light."
"That's obvious since it started its life as surveillance, like footage, electronics, basically.And now it's made its way into webcams, obviously because we want this footage to be as crisp as it possibly can in all kinds of lighting scenarios.And that is what a Starvis sensor essentially can do."
"It has 4X digital zoom, but you wouldn't really need a lot of zoom in a webcam.You have it on your monitor, and then you're probably ready to go.It does 4K at 30fps or 1080 at 60fps.Now, a lot of people would probably balk at the fact that you don't get 4K60, which some webcams are starting to offer."
"But I think that 4K30 is just fine, and it's about the other features that this camera has that makes it worthwhile.It, for instance, has double beamforming microphones right here.Beamforming basically means that they are laser-focused on honing in on one particular audio signal, cutting out background noise, and sort of focusing on what you're saying."
"Does that mean that you won't need a microphone?Probably not.But if you don't have one and you want to buy an MX Brio, well, then you'll probably get better than you'd expect audio from these beamforming microphones."
"There's noise reduction as well, obviously.Now they're also selling this on AI image improvement.Now, AI is really rolling off the tongue these days and really is the buzzword of the year so far."
"So is this really a noteworthy improvement?Can the AI software go in, clean up the image, and make sure that it is less grainy, more color accurate, and just more vibrant than your average non-AI webcam would be?That is the big question."
"That's something that we hope to answer through a full review.But they are promising on their website two times finer details.Now when you say two times finer details, you expect there to be something on the other axis compared to what?Compared to the old Brio or other competing webcams?That is something that we don't know."
"But there's 2x finer details, just so you know.It's not that expensive.That's one of the cool things.I saw it, I think, at around 150 euros there or thereabouts."
"So it's kind of like a third of an Elgato Facecam Ultra, which does 4K 60fps, but we've gotten mixed results from that.So I can't wait to try this out.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."