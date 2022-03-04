GRTV News - The PS2 seems to have sold even better than expected

Ex-PlayStation boss Jim Ryan suggests as much.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's April now and well with that being the case we've just come off the big Easter weekend and as well we've just come off April Fool's Day which was a bank holiday for us in the UK and with that being the case it should be said that A. that there's not a great amount of fresh exciting news out there and B. of the fresh exciting news that is out there a lot of it is difficult to determine whether it's true or not because of the fact that it's been April Fool's. But there is one thing that we seem to be fairly certain about and that's a claim that the former PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has put out. We've known for a while that the PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time but it seems like judging by Jim Ryan's latest comments that it's even more successful than we've come to believe. So with that being the case let's dive on in and check this out. Right so Jim Ryan claims that PS2 sold more than 160 million units. Is this true? The new former PlayStation CEO bid farewell to the spotlight by increasing the PlayStation 2 figures by 5 million. As of today, April 1st, which was yesterday, Jim Ryan is no longer officially part of the PlayStation top brass."
"The former CEO of the Sony company said goodbye to gamers in a podcast on the PlayStation blog where they reviewed Ryan's entire career with the company for more than 30 years. One of the first Sony PlayStation offices in Europe right after the launch of the first model right up to the present day. A history of the medium no doubt but which has left a rather surprising note as an epilogue. Ryan maintains that PS2, the best-selling console in history, sold 160 million and not 155 million as the official figures from Sony itself whose latest data on the hardware date from 2012 claim. But are these figures real? Did Ryan want to take advantage of them to generate one last media flurry? It's hard to say although user Zugex of Nikko Partners has done a fairly detailed investigation into the matter in a thread on X slash Twitter. The key point of the research is that nine months have passed since the last official date and the discontinuation of PlayStation 2 until January 2013. It is also weighted based on official PS3 distribution data during those first months of coexistence."
"The estimate suggests that PlayStation 2, in the absence of official figures beyond Ryan's words, was indeed able to reach 159.1 million, significantly widening the gap with Nintendo DS and setting a new target for Nintendo Switch which is hoped to claim the top spot by 2024. What do you think? Is Jim Ryan telling the truth?So yeah, it looks like the PlayStation 2 is even more successful than we've come to believe it to be. It was already leading the pack. 155 million is a huge amount and it's one that we would not, we're not expecting really anything to take it unless the Nintendo Switch can catch up. The PlayStation 4 sort of capped at about 170 million units but it's been discontinued, I say it's been discontinued, it's not being produced anymore so the PlayStation 4 won't get close to that figure. The Nintendo Switch is the only one that you look at and go, it's probably got a chance of doing it because the PlayStation 5 is already halfway through its generation, it's at about 50 million units as of now so it would either need to have a really long generation, the PlayStation 5, or it would need to have a massive influx of sales. The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, as we know that it's not going to be getting its successor most likely in 2024, means that it has this year to catch up. Now it's about 140 million units, the Nintendo Switch, meaning to catch up with the PlayStation 2's original sales it needs to generate about 50 million but to catch up with the PS2's recent figure that Jim Ryan has been throwing around it needs to catch up about another 20 million units which is a huge amount but as we've known from seeing the Nintendo Switch sales over the years, people like this console and even when the Nintendo Switch successor does come out I would expect the Nintendo Switch to continue selling and to most likely continue to be manufactured for a short while as well so there's a very real chance that the Nintendo Switch becomes the best selling console of all time but until then, the PlayStation 2 has an even larger lead at the head of the pack by the looks of things so that's the key thing to take from it. Otherwise this is all the time we have on today's episode of GRTV News, we'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the weeks so stay tuned for that where hopefully we'll be talking about something significantly more interesting but yeah, thank you for watching and we'll see you all on the next episode. Take care everyone."