GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI might not be delayed after all

As it seems the early 2025 launch hangs in limbo for Grand Theft Auto VI, we have a new update.
Grand Theft Auto 6, apparently there was some bad news recently that pointed to being a rumour that Rockstar might not be able to make it's planned launch of 2025, early 2025 considering it's still set to come out in this fiscal year or this coming fiscal year sorry which is about to start at the end of March 2024 and will continue on until the end of March 2025. So to sort of dampen those sad faces, to dry your tears, we have a contradicting report coming from Mike Straw of Insider Gaming who says that all the sources that he's spoken to have said that the game was indeed on schedule and ready to arrive and that any delay was pure conjecture.
"Both of these sources, so Kotaku's source which was sort of you know the one that sort of made everyone sad and then this one's made everyone a bit happier are both rumours so as usual Dr.Rumour is prescribing a hefty pinch of salt for either of these as nothing comes officially from Rockstar itself therefore we can't really say for certain whether GTA 6 is going to be delayed, won't be delayed. The problem is Rockstar does have a track record of delaying it's games, GTA 5 was delayed by a few months, Red Dead Redemption 2 was also delayed by a few months when they were going to release and yeah I mean it does sort of put a damper on things when things do get delayed by a few months and it was pointed in the Kotaku piece that it is possible that 2026 delay could be coming but it was instead more likely that we fall sort of you know late autumn 2025 instead maybe as a more realistic date but who's to say they won't make it early you know the thing is is that no one's gonna believe GTA 6 is actually coming out I don't think until it's in our hands it just is one of those games where I think it's gonna remain elusive or feeling elusive until you've actually got it you've actually installed it and then it still might not feel real it's a game the hype for which is unlike anything we've ever seen and I don't think we'll ever see again because by the time if there is gonna be a GTA 7 by the time that rolls around it's gonna be I don't know what this generation of games is gonna look like but yeah in case you were really worried that GTA 6 might get delayed there's a bit of good news here as it seems that at least someone believes that it could be still on track there's no sort of confirmation as I say that it's gonna be delayed we'll only get official confirmation for Rockstar but let me know do you think it's gonna make the 2025 release date you think it's gonna be pushed back and I'll see you in tomorrow's news video bye bye"