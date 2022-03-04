GRTV News - Tech giants under investigation for antitrust breaches

Google, Meta, Apple, and Amazon are all in the European Commission's firing line.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're gonna be talking about some pretty heavy sort of tech legal stuff because the European Commission has basically started the procedures just begin investigating some of the biggest companies in the world under the mindset they have breached the antitrust policies that are set out in the Digital Markets Act. Now it's there are a lot of big companies been investigate here including Apple, Meta, Google and Amazon so I sort of come under the impression that all of these big companies with these massive legal teams that you know have all the money in the world to finance these things I would assume they've all looked at the Digital Markets Act and the antitrust policies that are set out in it and gone there's something here we can probably get around save ourselves a bit of money or make ourselves a bit more money because they're all doing it by the way. So let's dive on in and take a look at what they're doing and what the European Commission is doing to hopefully combat it. Apple, Meta and Google are being investigated for antitrust breaches. The European Commission suspects that the three technology giants are not conforming to the Digital Markets Act's rules. The European Commission has laid out plans to begin investigating Apple, Meta and Google all because it suspects that the three companies are not conforming to the antitrust rule set in place by the Digital Markets Act."
"The regulator believes that Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store each show preferences to their own respective apps and services with Google even being an investigation for how it is browser does similar. Apple is also in the fire line for browser choice on iOS systems and Meta is being investigated for its pay or consent ad targeting system. Meta has also been told that it has 18 months to make its messenger instant messaging system interoperable with other messaging at services i.e. like making messenger work with WhatsApp and other things like that."
"Fee structuring for the App Store and even storefronts operated by Amazon are being studied too for to determine whether they also prioritize self-developed operated products.The investigations are expected to take around 12 months to be completed and once this has happened each of the major tech companies will be informed about what they need to do to ensure they do not breach DMZs and de-trust policies. If they do not take these precautions and guidelines into effect each company could face significant financial reparations of 10% of total annual global revenue and potentially even as high as 20% of annual global revenue if there are deemed to be repeated offenses."
"So some different things to take from that um you've probably already noticed a lot of these companies doing these things you know when you boot up the Amazon when you boot up Amazon you see them trying to get you to buy an Amazon dot or something straight off the right but you know like there's millions of products on Amazon and they want you to buy the Amazon DOT first of all or Amazon Echo or something like that some of these companies are that same as with with google um you know when you boot up chrome the first you know rather with ios right when you boot up ios it wants you to use safari even though there are other options and same with sort of uh different other other platforms as well and then you go into the app store you go to the google play store it wants you to download google products or to download apple products those sort of things um it's one of those things that you never really sort of clock as as something that's necessarily bad you know it's their storefront surely they should do what they want but at the same time that's how monopolies develop and that's how the monopolies have been forming and working as of late so you can see why the european commission's not so uh happy about it um i would assume that they've all breached the antitrust policies if they're being investigated i would assume that they've all done it at some point uh to some extent um they will most likely the investigation most likely conclude that they've done something that there'll be legal proceedings they'll probably look to take the european commission to court to try and slow it down even further and that's the whole point of the antitrust policy situation And then, like, in five or six years or something, something will happen."
"The European Commission will put out some guidelines.Meta, Google, Apple, they'll all make some slight changes to how they operate.And they'll make sure that they don't get hit with the reparations.It could see, like I said, 10% to 20% of total annual global revenue being taken away from them."
"That is a huge figure, by the way.That could be billions, billions of dollars for these companies.So they definitely don't want to be hit by those reparations.But, again, I think this is something that's going to be drawn out for a while."
"Even if it doesn't get, you know, hit with legal things after the investigation is concluded, we're still looking at 12 months before anything significant happens on this front.18 months, in some cases, for the meta investigation.So stay tuned to learn more about it."
"No doubt we'll be hearing bits and pieces about it.I don't think it's as big a deal as some things we've seen in the past in regards to, like, you know, the way that all the legal proceedings that happened with the Activision Blizzard acquisition and what Microsoft had."
"I don't think it's going to be as serious as that or as drawn out as that.But there will be some things happening.So stay tuned for that.Otherwise, though, that's all the time we have on today's episode of GRTV News."
"We'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week.So stay tuned for that.And otherwise, we'll enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.Take care, everyone."