GRTV News - Will Smith game Undawn has not even made 1% of its budget

Has anyone even heard of Undawn?
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual taking you through the latest and greatest in everything from gaming, gear, tech, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like game reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and a whole lot more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from but without further ado let's get into today's news video and it is about Will Smith's zombie game called Undawn."
"This game came out 8 months ago apparently, I didn't even know it existed, I think a lot of people didn't know it existed.It was a zombie shooter for mobiles and PCs, apparently $140 million was spent on making it and now Reuters reports that Undawn 8 months after launch has failed to make even 1% of its budget back."
"And has only made $287,000 so far.The peak player count on Steam was apparently 8 and a half thousand players which isn't that bad actually.I think a lot of games, I think even Suicide Squad killed the Justice League, I'm not sure that reached that peak player count on Steam but I think even that game has made a lot more money considering it also launched on consoles and people played it on those as well."
"But yeah, this is not a good look for the latest quarterly earnings report.From 10 cents chief strategy officer James Mitchell who said the following, we're focusing on fewer bigger budget games, typically we're seeking to make the biggest bets around games that either iterate on a successful IP or games that are iterating around proving gameplay success within a niche and taking those to more mass market."
"A zombie shooter is pretty successful usually, I think the failure here is in the marketing because I don't think anyone even knew this game starring Will Smith existed, not exactly that it looks good.If I play the trailer here it's not going to blast anyone's ears is it now, it's on mute thank goodness."
"But if we just look at the trailer going on in the background, even this cinematic trailer just looks generic, generic, generic, there's no personality to this game, why would you even buy it?Not to sound too harsh, I'm sure people worked on it very solidly but the gaming market nowadays is so saturated, so I cannot state enough how saturated it is that you can't just say oh this is the Will Smith game, we'll buy it."
"It's trying to like...Like, looking from this shot, it's trying to clearly emulate, you know, I Am Legend but again, no one had heard of it.No one has heard of it and there's no wonder that it didn't even make back a single percentage of its budget."
"It just seems like a complete misfire in the worst possible way and yeah, I doubt that we'll ever hear of an Undawn 2, I'm not even sure, you know, what sort of relation Will Smith even had.It's clear that they've used his model, I don't know if he did any of the voice acting though."
"It's just a really wild ride.I just thought it was a really interesting game.It's a really interesting story that this game exists and it's a failure for Tencent, a very, very big money sink for Tencent."
"We'll have to see what happens but yeah, let me know if you've ever heard of Undawn.If you're considering playing it after this, maybe you can help make some of the budget back but yeah, let me know and I'll see you in tomorrow's news video.Bye bye."