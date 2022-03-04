GRTV News - Overwatch 2's PvE mode has seemingly been scrapped

The game is set to be solely PvP once again.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be picking up on something we actually started talking about last week.There was a recent bit of information that went about regarding Overwatch 2 and what the future holds for the game.Well, this has now been followed up by a new report from, I believe, Jason Schreier over at Bloomberg."
"And it basically gives us an idea as to what, even more, what the future holds for Overwatch.And, again, it's a little bit difficult to look at it in any way other than being sheer, you know, being completely disappointed because the game has effectively gone full circle, right?Back to where Overwatch was all those years ago before they decided to stop producing content for that game and focus on a sequel with all these different elements attached to it."
"So let's dive on in and take a look at what's happening.Campaign mode for Overwatch 2 has been scrapped due to lackluster sales.And as for now, the game is PvP, a PvP only title.Last year, Blizzard finally released the first long-awaited missions for Overwatch 2's campaign mode, but apparently they weren't as popular as the developers had hoped."
"Sales have reportedly underperformed and a new article by Jason Schreier at Bloomberg, the industry analyst, lays out the story of how the hero shooter is doing right now and how Blizzard is trying to stir the pot for Overwatch 2 production.Apparently, Schreier writes, Each game Each game team gets a share of the bonus for how well their respective game does at Blizzard."
"Last year, for example, the Diablo 4 team got a nice bonus and so did the World of Warcraft team.However, the team on Overwatch 2 got null, nada, zip, zero as a bonus.The title fought hard against headwinds in 2023 and as a consequence, most of the team behind the campaign missions are said to have even received the kick in January.In connection with that, Blizzard should have dropped all plans to follow up the newly started campaign with some additional missions in the future."
"Perhaps this new focus on PvP combined with the new, the new, the news that no heroes will be locked behind battle passes anymore will help turn the barely eight year old ship that is Overwatch.The title hasn't had it easy since the transition to Overwatch 2 barely a year and a half ago."
"Those who will live, those who, those who live will see quite simply, but all the single player hungry players can't stop, can't stop holding their breath as of now."
"Overwatch 2 is a PvP only title.Yes.So the PvP has been, the PvE, sorry, element has been fully scrapped by the signs of things, which I'm not surprised."
"You know, when you, you've got a game that you've made free to play that you're putting a lot of live and paid elements into and the PvE element that you basically made the entire, you made a big stink about the PvE being the reason why we're getting the sequel in the first place.We're not staying with Overwatch because we do Overwatch 2 so there can be more different elements of gameplay, including PvE."
"And then you release PvE.It takes you like two and a half years to get it out the door after launch.And it's a bunch of paid missions that are basically no different to the free PvE event modes that you produce or have been producing for five, six years or whatever at this point."
"I'm not surprised people didn't really flock to them.I checked them out, produced a bit of content on them so you can find that in your local game reactor region.Um, I, I wasn't very impressed either."
"So I'm not surprised that this is something they're scrapping.I, this is the thing that always gets me with Overwatch and Blizzard is that I just don't understand how we've gone through like a five year period or whatever since they stopped producing content for Overwatch.And we've got to this point again."
"Like it's been five years where seemingly very little has changed.We've had a few new heroes, a few new maps, a few new game modes."
"We've tested the waters with a few different PvE things that didn't work.Like, the only things of real substance that has happened to Overwatch since it's, well, since it's changed all those years ago is that it runs on a slightly different engine that makes the game look pretty and run better."
"And that's, that's great.But like that, that's not exactly something massively exciting to harp on about when you look at five years worth of development or whatever."
"Um, and on top of that, the Overwatch League failed significantly.They shut that down.They've gone down to this sort of third party organized Overwatch champion series, which is seemingly doing well."
"But it's not about how it's doing now.It's how it's going to be doing three years down the line.And if they can't get Overwatch 2 off the ground and incorporate and engage players again, then it's hard to say that the Overwatch champion series is going to continue to draw an audience."
"Because that's what happened with the Overwatch League.As the game became stale, less people wanted to watch the Esports League.So, um, I, I, I struggle to remain positive about Overwatch."
"I want to, I want to get back to the point where we're talking about Overwatch in a positive sense.But it's, it's, it's one of those ones where it feels like you've been sort of hurt by the game so many times at this point that any time that something positive does happen, you have to sort of look at it in a closed system."
"Is this actually positive?Or is this going to lead me down a road to something that I don't want again?And that's where I'm kind of at with Overwatch.So, uh, maybe there'll be more coming out about this game."
"But hopefully if they are scrapping the PvE elements, which I'm not too sure was necessarily the right thing to do.I think they just got the PvE elements fundamentally wrong with how they did it."
"But, that's a different story.Um, hopefully it does mean that there's going to be significantly more content coming to Overwatch 2 because it needs it."
"It needs to be constantly revitalized as a game and, and enhanced.So, perhaps that's a good thing.Who knows?We'll stay tuned."
"Maybe we'll look at the game in a, in a, in a, and sort of check it out and compare it to how it was when it launched a couple of years ago."
"But, uh, other than that, I'm not too sure.But, we'll see you all on the next one."
"So stay tuned for that.Hopefully we won't be talking about Overwatch, because otherwise it's just going to be me ranting for another five minutes.But, uh, we never, you never know."
"You never know.Um, but yes, we'll see you all on the next one.So enjoy the rest of your Monday and we'll see you all down the line."
"Take care everyone."