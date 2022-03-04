GRTV News - Peaky Blinders movie to shoot in September with Cillian Murphy at the helm

The drama series is looking to conclude once and for all with a theatrical offering.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to the final GRTV news of the week. Today we're gonna be talking about something that, well something I'm a really big fan of myself and that is Peaky Blinders. Now I've been watching this show for years, it's massive in the UK and well was during its run on on terrestrial TV but it ended recently obviously as part of like it's series side of things should we say, with the intention to sort of fully properly conclude as a full theatrical offering at some point. Now we've known that for a while but there's been very little so we say significant developments on that front and it feels like because of the the popularity of it and the fact that the stars involved with the show become much more popular themselves as well it's been a bit difficult to get everything lined up for this movie but it looks like looks like there's a lot of light at the end of the tunnel because the creator of the show has revealed that not only will the lead actor be reprising his role but the the lead actor will be reprising his role but the lead actor will be reprising his role but the he'll be filming it as soon as September so let's dive on in."
Cillian Murphy set to return for the Peaky Blinders movie filming to start this September. Creator Stephen Knight has confirmed as much. It looks like the Peaky Blinders drought is finally coming to an end. Creator Stephen Knight has revealed a few exciting developments about the upcoming conclusive film for the long-running series all during an interview with Birmingham World during the premiere for his new series The Town. Now he stated that not only will Cillian Murphy definitely return to his role as Tommy Shepard, but he will also be re-enacting his role as Tommy Shepard in the upcoming film.
But the film will start shooting as soon as sometime this September. Specifically, Knight said, He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September, just down the road in Digworth, which is in the Midlands. With this being the case, it seems likely that the Peaky Blinders movie could debut as soon as sometime in late 2025, although we're waiting for information to further confirm as much.
"to further confirm as much.to further confirm as much.To further confirm as much.So yes, it looks like there's finally a light at the end of this tunnel. Obviously, this is only, this is only sort of giving us a a glimpse into when the film will start shooting um which is at the end of the summer or beginning of autumn however you want to look at it uh yes kelly murphy will be back for it which we assume it was the sort of the big question mark as kelly is now an oscar um an oscar winner best pick a best actor oscar winner as well um and involved in a film that won countless other oscars as well um but yes the um the show well the show itself which will conclude as a movie is on its way we don't know when it's going to end we don't know when this movie will come out but peaky blinders i wouldn't expect to see a whole lot of visual effects at all it's a period drama at the end of the day so um no doubt once they finish filming it'll be a relatively short process to to do the post editing and whatnot and get that the film all ready and then it can come out so i would assume that we're looking at a 2025 debut for it again it's going to be theatrical but it will most likely eventually come to stream and bbc and all these different platforms as well so stay tuned for more on that otherwise this has been the final episode of gr tv news so we'll be back now on monday for the next one so enjoy your friday enjoy your weekend and we'll see you on the other side take care everyone"