GRTV News - The Epic Games Store is coming to mobile platforms

Epic Games is finally tackling the Apple and Google monopoly on mobile gaming.
"There's some epic news, I'll probably never do that again, but there is some pretty big news with the Epic Games Store coming to mobile platforms, IOS and Android in the EU.So at GDC, which is the Games Developers Conference, usually more tech is coming, so we've got information comes out, but sometimes we do see some game reveals, like we saw Skydance's new Marvel game yesterday, as Ben covered this morning, but we also got some interesting stuff from Epic Games, and that it is coming to mobile platforms."
"The Epic Games Store is going to be available on mobile, where previously sort of the Apple Store and the Google Play Store had a monopoly.Epic's been fighting this legal battle for years, but finally, it's going to be able to give out the Epic Games Store, a new platform to developers, there's no firm date, but it will be apparently launching later this year, and it seems like it's going to be coming worldwide as well pretty soon."
"It seems unlikely that Epic Games would just launch something purely in the EU.I'm just trying to find, I did read somewhere, there's nothing in our piece that says it's on the EU only, but I did read somewhere that that was the case, so apologies if that's a bit of mixed information there, but it seems like it will be coming worldwide sooner rather than later anyway, even if it's not the case that it's there right now."
"Anyway, what does this mean for you guys?You know, people gaming.Hard to say right now, because the Epic Games Store is something that's, you know, primarily PC."
"I mean, Fortnite is available on mobile devices, so say goodbye to Fortnite on, you know, the Google Play Store and stuff like that.I'm not even sure if it still is.I don't really keep up with Fortnite, I'm very sorry to say."
"Apart from, you know, on PC and stuff.But in any case, that means that Epic Games might be moving more to mobile as a bigger sort of market.If it can just sort of push out."
"This platform onto mobile, and it's also promising that developers will get 100% revenue for the first six months, I believe, if they sign up with Epic Games to launch on the Epic Games Store as a platform.So that's pretty enticing, and I think Epic is really taking the fight to Apple and Google here as they have had an unfair monopoly over the mobile game space for a while now."
"As I say, Epic was fighting that legal battle with Apple, where Apple said, well, you know, those are devices.So we have the right to basically say.No to any of the gaming platforms."
"But then they were found to be monopolizing, even though at the end it was sort of like 50 50 on whatever side they chose.It's a bit of a legal jargon story, this one, but it is exciting for mobile users because you will be getting the Epic Games Store this year."
