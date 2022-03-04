GRTV News - Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra shown off at GDC

Skydance's upcoming action-adventure has presented a major glimpse at its story.
Today we're going to be talking about a development that was, well, recently happened actually as part of the Game Developers Conference, Convention, GDC, that's currently taking place in the US. Now, GDC is a weird event because it's very, very industry focused to the point where it's more about networking for the most part or, you know, tech companies showing off slight major tech developments that they're doing.
"You don't really get a lot of sort of, let's say, mainstream news that comes out of GDC, but there is sometimes something that's worth talking about, with one of them being today's subject, because we've known for a while that Skydance Entertainment, a developer that is headed up by Amy Hennig, who is, well, she's a veteran of the games industry, who has worked on titles like Naughty Dog, for example, such as the Uncharted series.We've known for a while that Amy Hennig's Skydance Entertainment has been working on a Marvel project, and then it's going to include both Captain Marvel and Marvel Studios."
"Captain America, Black Panther, and it's going to be set in World War II.Well, now that game has been, not revealed, because it already was revealed, but, you know, properly shown off to some degree.So that's what we're going to be talking about today.Captain America and Black Panther to collide in Marvel 1943, Rise of Hydra, launching next year."
"Skydance's Marvel project has been shown off in a broader aspect, and we're excited to say the least.We've known for a while that Amy Hennig's Skydance Entertainment is working on an action-adventure game that pits Captain America and Black Panther against Hydra, and most likely Red Skull, in the midst of World War II.But following that prior announcement, and as part of the ongoing GDC, a new trailer for this upcoming game has debuted, giving us a glimpse of what it will have in store when it debuts next year."
"That's right, the game, which has been dubbed Marvel 1943, Rise of Hydra, will be debuting sometime in 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S.As for the story of the game, we'll look to explore the game, sees four soldiers, Cap, Black Panther, not T'Challa, but rather a Black Panther called Zuri, who happens to be, if I'm right in saying, T'Challa's grandfather."
"An American soldier.An American soldier is part of the Howling Commandos, called Gabriel Jones, and a Wakandan spy known as Nanali, on a collision course toward one another as they race to stop a cruel Hydra plan.The exact synopsis states, In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Zuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy."
"Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones and the Howling Commandos and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of World War II into the ultimate rise of Hydra.As you can see in the trailer below, it looks like Hennig's expertise working on the Uncharted series has come into practice, as it looks like we'll be doing a fair bit of platforming across rooftops in Paris, all while following a very thematic and clear central narrative."
As you can see in the trailer below, it looks like Hennig's expertise working on the Uncharted series has come into practice, as it looks like we'll be doing a fair bit of platforming across rooftops in Paris, all while following a very thematic and clear central narrative.
"You know, just like bits and pieces here, because I wanted to do this because this is one of those times, again, where you look at it and you think, all right, it's clearly in-engine, right?It's clearly in-engine, but it's probably going to be, these are probably like sort of cinematic moments, right?Sort of cut scenes and whatnot, because it looks too, it looks too, well, too good, right?It looks too good to be true, and you see that some of these things, I mean, granted, the quality is a bit low, because I'm not."
"I'm not upscaling things at the moment, but you don't think that this is sort of like a proper sort of render, but it is.This is the game running in Unreal Engine 5, so meaning this is probably going to be similar to what you will be seeing when it does make its debut.Obviously, there's going to be differences in how that it's going to perform on consoles to PC and stuff like that, but it looks like what we're seeing here is very similar to what we'll be getting next year, which is very, very exciting."
"But yes, the big thing is that Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra has been announced.To me, this is an even more interesting announcement than it would be normally, because recently we heard that EA, for example, is going to be scaling back on a lot of their sort of franchised efforts with Star Wars and Marvel and whatnot.So this has a chance to really stand out in regards to sort of Marvel's venturing into the video game fray."
"I assume we'll see a lot about this game.And it looks very high quality.It looks like a very exciting project.It's coming out in 2025, which means next year is going to get even busier and more exciting."
But yeah, as we know more about Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. And likewise, if any more interesting story beats break from GDC, we'll be sure to share and keep you posted on that as well.
