GRTV News - Report: Bungie developers fear more layoffs, Sony not happy with the company

Things aren't looking great for the Destiny 2 developer.
it's not looking good at Bungie, let's hope they can spring back from this, I shouldn't probably be joking as there are the chances that people could get laid off as fears among Bungie that layoffs could be coming as after sort of a recent round of layoffs as Sony doesn't seem to be happy with the company's performance, so Bungie was a big acquisition for Sony a couple of years back now and basically it's being reported, Destiny Youtuber, Aztacross who basically seemed to share an anonymous email, no one is really sure if the source is legit or not, but in any case, Bungie certainly legitimate and have Aztacross basically highlighted an anonymous email allegedly sent to them, that said that Sony just wasn't happy with how Bungie was performing, it seemed to be a leadership problem more than anything any else, and then of course, we see from IGN, there are headrage that uh valorant game director joe ziegler is coming in to replace christopher barrett um with a big leadership change at the marathon team marathon being sony's next major project after sort of destiny to the final shape comes into play destiny to the final shape is still going to go ahead um and it's still the number one priority at bungie but uh due to a budget that isn't being sort of it doesn't really add up the numbers there's a lot of fears that more layoffs could help to cut the costs or if the final shape actually does amazingly well but basically destiny 2 was said to massively underperform last year and this year it doesn't look like it's gonna do much better unless some sort of mini miracle happens um but uh there was you know there might be a leadership exodus by 2026 in the summer as well that's written here at the end as that's when the final acquisition will be sorted but in any case yeah it's not looking good for you uh of course this is a report we don't have anything official from sony we don't have any official uh layoff news or anything like that no one's no one's been said to lose their jobs yeah apart from obviously the people in the last round of layoffs but it's not looking good really i'm not a big destiny fan i mean i loved bungie when they were making halo i loved halo reach um specifically as their sort of last hurrah and it really made me want to play destiny but when i didn't get that same sort of story focus that was in halo reach in destiny i sort of didn't get dropped off destiny 2 has done a lot better um and i like playing destiny 2 i like playing the first destiny but to me they didn't really i didn't really get into that online element of it and like constantly coming back to it