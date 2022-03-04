GRTV News - Overwatch 2's Heroes are set to be free from debut again

Blizzard has laid out some changes that are effectively taking the game full-circle.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news today we're talking about something which I'll be honest I'm surprised that we're here again more than anything we're gonna be talking about Overwatch because a bunch of changes have been proposed for the game things that are gonna be coming into effect in the near future and well essentially the game's kind of got a bit full circle really because because now despite heroes coming out and being necessarily paid but they kind of locked behind additional walls now heroes are gonna launch and they're gonna be free to access from from the get-go which was kind of where overwatch was at like five years ago before Blizzard started this big effort to try and change the game significantly but anyway we'll get into it let's take a look at the news first Overwatch 2 is making heroes free from the get-go a new video also shows off a new mapping mode even the most hardcore Blizzard fan has to admit that Overwatch 2 failed to live up to expectations there are many reasons for this including how going free to play led to some unpopular changes one of these will be rectified soon the team has released 2024's first developer update video where game director Aaron Keller reveals some of the plans they have for Overwatch 2 this year one of the biggest changes is that all heroes will become available for free for everyone when they launch this happened this will happen so when season 10 starts in April they will not be able to play overwatch 2 as awesome as the first the game started in October the game will release a new map setup as well with a new maps class character venture joins the game as its first non-binary character that means you won't have to grind your way through battle pass to get access to new heroes but simply jump straight into new seasons with them new players can celebrate even more as a lot of as all of overwatch 2's previously released here is will also become playable for free and without grinding after the season 10 update Keller also shows off the new I'm gonna butcher the name of mode and its hano oka map will take place in season 10 and then we'll be able to buy mythic skins we'll get to learn more about these changes before the next season starts in mid april i feel like we haven't really gone anywhere significant with overwatch in years now you know back when it was decided that there was going to be a sequel with all these grand ideas let's let's do pve let's make a story mode out and let's do all these different things and it's like this is why overwatch one isn't going to be supported any further this is why we're not going to be releasing new maps and new heroes frequently we're going to basically stall the game so we can put all our resources into developing the sequel and then overwatch 2 comes out it's free to play there's really no difference between except the fact that it looks slightly different because of a new more powerful engine i guess but it's still very much the same game there's not really a whole lot they've just made some big changes as to how things are introduced because it's now free it's not paid you don't have to have to no hash out 20 pound or whatever to get into the game it's now all free so we're going to lock characters behind battle passes and stuff like that and it was never particularly i was never particularly against the idea but you need to back it up right you need to back it up with content and they haven't really ever done that there's been a few new maps added here and there a few new heroes out here and there the pve has been essentially just scrapped because we've had that sort of story mission content drop that didn't really do very well and that was paid as well was paid as well content drop that didn't really do very well and that was paid as well and now all of a sudden we're back to this point where overwatch is kind of watch 2 is kind of in the exact place that overwatch was at before they stopped supporting overwatch right heroes are going to be coming out free you're going to get new maps you're going to get new game modes and stuff like that all for free right the only difference is now is that there's probably a bigger focus on sort of microtransactions and that's fine if it's cosmetic that's fine all for free is that there's probably a bigger focus on sort of microtransactions and stuff like that but like it's taken it's taken overwatch to about two years or whatever to get back to this point and we had that like two and a half year three year period of overwatch being stagnant and stale before we even got overwatch 2. so it just makes me think it just makes you even more confused as to what blizzard intended to do with this game and why we're back at this point why it's taken so long because i think that before they decided to do the things that they did with overwatch i think that it was on track to being a pretty much like a generational shooter and then obviously we were like oh we're look at it nowadays and it's like um well i think they're still fighting to to get people back on board but i mean as you can tell i'm a little bit i'm very passionate about this subject and uh every time i see the new developments about overwatch it just makes me a little bit like frustrated that we've gone down this road but again you know the key thing to take from this bit of a rant of a grtv news is that uh overwatch 2 is gonna get free to play heroes again or they are free to play kind of already but all heroes that are gonna be coming out in the future and the ones that have come out of the game since it debuted uh they're gonna be free to access from the get-go so you can do that uh as of season 10 which starts in april uh alongside a new map and uh some a trial of the of the new clash mode as well so make sure to check out all that overwatch and let us know what you think about it also let us know what you think about my rant are you in the same boat as me do you think that blizzard has taken the game in a good in a good direction you you know impressed with the way that blizzard's taking things are you more in line with my thought or two about the game and the sort of confusing development angle they've taken to it but yeah let's know about all that in the comments below and otherwise we'll be back now tomorrow for the next episode of grtv news so stay tuned for that otherwise we'll see you all in the next one take care everyone"