GRTV News - Report: Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been selected as the new James Bond

Has the new Bond been found?
"The name's Hartley. Alex Hartley. Hello! It doesn't really work with my name. Welcome to GRTV News. Thanks Mum and Dad. I don't have as sexy of a name as James Bond. In any case, bit of a spoiler for what we're getting into, but this is your GRTV After News where we get through everything in the latest and greatest in terms of tech, gaming gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love. We've always got it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network. So, if you're looking to keep up to date on gaming, movies, if you want movie reviews, gaming reviews, exclusive content and more, as always be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from. But, as I alluded to, our news story for today is that we might have the new James Bond. It is believed that British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his roles in Kick-Ass, The Avengers, Bullet Train and many more, Craving the Hunter later this year, probably one I'm going to forget, that one. I've not got the highest hopes for it, but we'll see. In any case, it appears that he might be taking over the role that Daniel Craig held for a while, a very long while. I think it was well over 15 years, I think 2008 I believe was Craig's debut. And it seemed for the longest time like no one was really going to replace him. But it seems that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is expected to be the next 007. It's a new report from The Sun that states as far as Eon Productions, the company that creates Bond films, is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."
"That big announcement might have already been ruined by the looks of things. But in any case, it does seem that we have our new James Bond, if this turns out to be right. So obviously, take your dose of salt from Dr. Rumour over here. But in any case, this is an interesting development. Taylor-Johnson is going to be a younger Bond than we've seen in quite some time, because obviously with Craig's Bond, we saw him age, it's going to be a decade plus that we had him. So it's going to be interesting. Usually, we sort of get different kinds of Bonds. I mean, you know, you have like Brosnan, Moore, Connery, obviously just listing Bonds there. And I think it'll be, it'll definitely be a fresh take. I personally had loved the idea of Idris Elba being Bond, but I think that sort of was something that sounded really good in like 2016 or something, when people were sort of thinking about when's Craig going to go? Who's going to be next?But then they just kept going because they really couldn't find a replacement. And I think now Elba's a bit old. It would feel like we're going from one, not to say like Craig's very old. It's just that it feels like because we've had him, his screen age has been a lot longer than a lot of other James Bonds. But yeah, I think Taylor-Johnson is going to be pretty good. He wouldn't have been my first pick, but he's definitely got the handsome chops for it. He's definitely got the sort of Britishness. And yeah, it'll be really interesting to see what he brings to the table. Because obviously, he looked very suave, and his Bonds were pretty good, but he's got a little bit of a bullet train thing. I doubt we're going to see the long hair and the moustache, but what do you think the new James Bond is going to look like? Do you think this has legs? Do you think Aaron Taylor-Johnson will fit 007? Let me know what you think. All that and more, and I'll see you in tomorrow's GRTV News. Bye bye."