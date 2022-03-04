GRTV News - The Poohniverse has been announced

The Twisted Childhood Universe has been laid out, with all roads leading to an Avengers-type event.
But I think it's a very bizarre situation nonetheless, so one that we're definitely talking about.The creators of the Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey film, which is getting a sequel very, very soon as well.Well, they've decided that they're really committing to this idea of turning sort of childhood iconic stories into just nightmares.Because they've laid out plans for a full cinematic universe.
So let's take a look at the roadmap and see what we have in store for this.What I'm assuming is like sort of the first phase of what's been dubbed the Pooh-niverse.
"The makers of Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey have laid out plans for a cinematic universe.And yes, it has an Avengers level clash at the end.So in one of the most surprising turns of events this year has seen so far, the creative team behind Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey, Jagged Edge Productions, has revealed and laid out its plans for its creepy, to turn its creepy horror adaptation of The Lovable Bear into a fully fledged cinematic universe."
"Set to be known as the Twisted Childhood Universe, the cinematic universe officially started with Blood and Honey will continue with the Blood and Honey sequel.And it will then expand to a whole slate of additional works before culminating what we assume will be its first phase with an Avengers style mashup movie.Following the Blood and Honey sequel, we can look forward to Bambi the Reckoning."
"What a great idea that is.Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, Pinocchio Unstrung.And then finally, sometime in 2025, no doubt the latter half of the year, Pooh-niverse, Monsters Assemble.Felt like they really sort of ran out of creative steam for the title into that one."
"I love the idea of the Pooh-niverse.But Monsters Assemble just seems like, I don't know.I'm not so sure about that.But but anyway, the exact dates for the for many of these flicks haven't been laid out just yet."
"But you can see the roadmap and the poster for the Pooh-niverse film below.And here it is actually is the roadmap.And you can see it right here.The Twisted Childhood Universe."
"We've got Winnie the Pooh, Blood and Honey, which we've had.Blood and Honey 2, which is on its way.Bambi the Reckoning, Neverland Nightmare, Pinocchio Unstrung and then Pooh-niverse Monsters Assemble.So, yeah, it's."
"I don't think this is something that many people saw coming.Honestly, it's it's I think we're in this sort of weird phase right now with with cinematic universes.They're not exactly hugely successful, right?Some of them that they're kind of struggling."
"You know, yes, Marvel still the gold standard, I would say, and how they've done it.Star Wars is doing well, of course, as well.DC's had to do a fully fledged reboot.We've seen other sort of cinematic universes elsewhere struggling to get off the ground as well."
"And yet these guys have gone, no, we're going to do it and we're going to do it our way.And they've created this idea of the Twisted Childhood Universe.So I think this is one that's going to succeed for the simple reason that it has that unique draw to it.It's not just another superhero franchise to take to explore."
"This is just these are just horror flicks that are somehow going to tie together.And I'm I'm kind of all for it.I think this is going to be one of those things that's going to take off and it's going to be a bit of a cult sensation show.We say I don't expect it to be billionaires."
"Don't I don't expect to see Bambi the record and taken down, you know, major box office flicks like Deadpool or something, whatever ultimately comes out.But but no, I think this is going to be an exciting thing.And I think it's I think it's going to be something to look forward to, especially throughout this year, throughout next year.And then hopefully because I'm assuming that this is going to continue as well."
"You don't start a cinematic universe and lay out just like six films.I assume this is going to go further as well.So maybe we'll see.Maybe."
"Maybe when maybe now that like Mickey Mouse or Steamboat Willie is in the public domain, maybe he'll be part of it.Maybe in the future, when Superman and Batman enter the public domain, maybe we'll see a Superman and Batman sort of movie fit into this as well.Who knows?The sky's the limit."
