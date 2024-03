Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series Ep. 1

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series Ep. 1 videoMetal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater- Trailer Check out this new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, which shows us 357 from the upcoming action