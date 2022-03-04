BMW iX4 - EV Hour

We get behind the wheel of the new electric SUV from BMW, which promises a range of up 293 miles, a maximum torque of 204 hp, and 0-62 mph acceleration time of 5.6 seconds.
"Welcome everyone to another edition of Gamereactor EV hour, this time coming from the island of Bornholm, which is of massive historical and cultural significance to Denmark and which is currently bathed in beautiful sunlight, which is the optimal conditions for filming a car such as this, the BMW iX1, the baby BMW iX if you will."
"It is a lot cheaper than the other iX models in the range, but that got me thinking.What matters in the current EV market, which is currently just being stuffed with brand new and pretty good models?You need good kit, obviously, you need good strong fundamentals, and you need that strong price point."
"So considering the fact that the Xpeng G9, which I drove last, starts at around 25% less than this particular M Sport model, well, what are you left with?Let's find out.First of all, it's worth noting that this is the M Sport model."
"That means 313 horsepower, 494 Nm of torque all packed into what is, for an EV anyway, a pretty light frame.It also means wider rims, a faster 5.7 seconds to 100, Alcantara seats, and a bunch of tech goodies inside."
"It also means that this car, which starts slightly below something like the Xpeng G9, is now around 25% more expensive.So is it actually worth it, you might ask?Well, I just don't really know."
"I mean, with a boot that's just 490 liters and a range of around 300 kilometers in this particular spec.You're giving up a lot to get those BMW fundamentals, even if you are saving something next to the other iX models."
"Driving pleasure is at the forefront of the BMW mission.And it is noticeable here, it really is.Steering input, throttle response, suspension, it's all great, if not a bit stiff.And if you buy a BMW, you'll get superb driving characteristics, regardless of which model you choose."
"Equally, the tech is all great here in the iX1.Albeit slightly less good.Less cohesive than on other models.Sure, the regular iX is a good 35-40% more, but that's so much, well, more."
"And you get most of what matters here as well.Exploring Bornholm with my family throughout the week with the BMW iX1 has been extraordinary.Because this place is extraordinary, despite the bad weather.But if it was my money, even though that this place has allowed the car's core strengths to really shine, I'd go ahead and buy something."
"And if I wanted a BMW, which I really do sometimes, I'd buy a different BMW altogether.It's not that the car is bad or anything, it's just that I'm not really convinced of its value.But I have several really important and exciting BMW tests coming up on future EV Hour episodes, so stay tuned for those."
"Thank you."