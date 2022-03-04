GRTV News - Sony has too many unsold PlayStation VR2 units and has halted production

Things aren't looking good for Sony's VR attempts.
"Now today, it's a weird one actually, we're looking, I mean it's not necessarily a surprising news but basically, Sony seems to have not sold enough PlayStation VR 2 units to the point that they're just stopping production until they get this backlog sorted.There are a bunch of reasons why PSVR 2 isn't sold enough."
"It seems to have not succeeded when it comes to sales, I mean Sony has had a lot of things going not very well for it recently, we've had a lot of layoffs recently and we've also, when the PSVR 2 launched, it was quite underwhelming to say the least.Bloomberg's reported that Sony has halted production entirely of PSVR 2's as it has significant stock of unsold PSVR 2's, it doesn't make sense to make more when you're not selling what you've already got basically, I doubt this is going to lead to some sort of mad burst by the way of PSVR 2's."
"If you're somehow waiting to see if there's going to be a stock shortage or anything like that, I doubt it because people just aren't buying them in the first place.I don't think there's any people waiting for a price drop or anything like that, that could come, it could come but the high price, you're paying more than a PS5 for the PSVR 2 or equal to it, depending on if the PS5's on sale or not basically, and that's a lot of money, especially when there's barely any games on it."
"Horizon Call of Duty.The Mountain is apparently quite good, but apart from that most of the games on PSVR 2 are pretty just mid really, they're not really selling VR, I think VR is soon going to be realised as a bit of a failed experiment in gaming."
"There's a lot of potential that's there, but I don't think that the funding, the sort of commitment is there for game studios, I don't think anyone is fully going out there to say, hey let's make PSVR 2.I don't think anyone is fully going out there to say, hey let's make PSVR 2."
"That was an interesting time.I don't think the people need to have it and I think that's the bottom line here which is it's more the developer's choice to play VR or VR in general the new thing, the thing that people have to have, otherwise you're not experiencing the next generation of gaming because it seems consoles and PCs are just still so popular that there's no point to really try and reinvent the wheel."
"Yeah this isn't surprising, it's not too bad, I mean it's Sony's own fault really, they didn't come out with any games, they didn't really market it well, the price point was atrocious compared to getting just like a Meta Quest 3 or something if you wanna play VR."
"so there are good vr games out there they're just not marketed well and nor are there enough of them to really make you go wow vr maybe it is the next thing but in any case as always let me know what you think about this about the psvr2 about vr in general do you think it's going to start selling well do you think it's going to ever recuperate its losses probably for sony if not as i say i just want to hear from you but otherwise i'll see you in a tomorrow's news video goodbye"