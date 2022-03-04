GRTV News - More PlayStation 5 Pro specs have been leaked

The mid-gen console refresh is slated to make its arrival sometime this autumn.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's a new week and we're gonna be kicking off by talking about something that came out right at the end of last week. It's in regard to the PlayStation 5 Pro, various different bits of rumors and reports and whatnot have come out about this upcoming console again, leaking a few more bits of specifications and sort of teasing what we're in store for with this console, including that it's apparently still set to launch later this year, sometime in the autumn. So let's dive on in, take a look at this stuff and go from there. So yes, PS5 Pro seemingly still set to launch fall 2024 and be three times faster."
"The mid-gen PlayStation 5's detailed specs have allegedly leaked and the console will in some cases deliver 8K thanks to AI. It's been a year since Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson claimed Sony was planning to launch a PlayStation 5 Pro in late 2024, close to eight months since he seemingly leaked some of the mid-gen consoles."
"Specifications were now mere days away from the game developers conference starting, an event known for leaking several console plans through the years. So it was only a matter of time before more details about the PS5 Pro got out. Turns out the time is now. Henderson corroborates that the detailed PS5 Pro specs Moore's Law is Dead reported are real, which means the PlayStation 5 Pro will have around 33.5 teraflops. The PS5 had 10.28 teraflops, can render 45% faster than the original, have accelerated ray tracing and have had some other fairly impressive upgrades."
"These numbers aren't telling the entire story, however, because the mid-gen upgraders also claim to use the patented PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaling, basically Sony's answer to AMD's FSR and Nvidia's DLSS, something the documents shared with developers say can make it possible to upscale games to 8K resolution in the future. The cherries on top are an AI accelerator that supports 300 tops of 8-bit computation, 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating point and custom machine learning architecture that will make the PS5 Pro a little bit more realistic and make games look even better. We probably won't have long to wait for an official unveiling of the PS5 Pro from Sony, as the console is still slated to launch towards the end of 2024."
PlayStation Studios not launching any new games in its biggest franchises before April 2025 might lead to it being delayed, but we'll see if Sony wants to avoid going up against a sequel to Nintendo Switch. What will the PS5 Pro have to offer to make you interested?Now this is an interesting thing to me because, uh, if this, again, there's, the specs seem very, it seems like the next logical step forward for consoles, right? Um, slightly better performance and hardware in there that's going to make the game, make games run a little bit better.
"You know, we're not going to see like a jump here, uh, like we see sometimes in sort of GPUs, right, on PC, where you go from, uh, the 20 series of the RTX to the 30 series, all of a sudden you've gone from playing games to like 1440p to like 4k, right? I don't think we're going to, we're not going to see a necessary jump like that in mid console generation, but, um, the things that I think is that they're the key thing to note here is that in the PlayStation 5 Pro, seemingly Sony are looking to incorporate AI a bit better, which I think that was the big thing that happened in, again, looking back at PC graphics cards between the 30 series and the 40 series, we saw that massive impact with AI introducing things like DLSS 3.0 and stuff. So I think that's the big thing to take from this PS5 Pro. Uh, again, I wouldn't necessarily say that these specs are incorrect at this point. Um, we're going to see a lot about it if, if this, if this is set to come out as soon as it is. So, uh, but yeah, it's going to run the games even better. The question is now, do we need it, right? How many games are actually pushing the boundaries of the PlayStation 5 right now in the Xbox Series X consoles? I don't think we've really seen a whole many games already really showing us what these consoles can do. Um, I think obviously it'd be nice to run certain games a little bit better, but I don't think we're going to see a lot of for example, upcoming, the upcoming Dragon's Dog for two supposedly capped at 30 FPS. It'd be nice if you could run it at 60 FPS and maybe with the PS5 Pro, you could do that. Uh, but otherwise I don't think we're going to see like the massive jump and leap forward in, in graphical, um, in graphics that we saw. So we say between the PS4 and the PS5, but I think another thing to take from this is that if it is slated to come out in, in autumn, 2024, so, you know, sort of anywhere between, so we say September and November, uh, I think we'll be getting, uh, an official announcement for it relatively soon for the simple reason that we're going into the next fiscal year in about two weeks time. So when that happens, companies have to sort of lay out their expectations for the months ahead for the next fiscal year, the one that they're going into. And we're expecting if that's, if they're going to do a new PlayStation console, PlayStation are going to sort of have to mention that they might not specifically say right now in, in, in like a fiscal year report saying we're expecting a new console to come out. So we're expecting console sales to be up or anything like that. They'll probably just say, you know, we're expecting a better performing hardware year or something compared to 2020 for the fiscal year from last year. But, uh, either way they have to sort of state what they expect for the year to come. So we'll know, I would say in the next couple of weeks, whether or not this PlayStation five pro is slated to come out later this year, whether it has been like the switch to delayed until sometime in 2025. But again, as we know more about this, I'm sure to keep you posted and updated. Um, it's going to be a busy couple of, I would say sort of 18 months for consoles. Now it doesn't look like we're going to get a, an Xbox refresh or at least it's been quite quiet on that front, but we do look like I have a PlayStation refresh in this way as well as a switch sequel. So stay tuned for a lot of information in regards to that. But otherwise that's all the time we have in today's episode of GRTV news."
