GRTV News - The Bear renewed for Season 4 to film back-to-back with Season 3

Could Season 4 be the last we see of The Bear?
"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual taking you through the afternoons, latest and greatest in tech, gaming, gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got a hit for you at GRTV and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like gaming reviews, movie reviews, exclusive content, gaming previews, all that and more, be sure to check it out wherever you get your Gamereactor from and it's Friday, if it is the end of your working week, very happy Friday to you, if it's not hanging there, I'm sure you've only got a bit of time left before you get some sweet sweet release, in any case, we're going through some positive news today, there was a fair few stories about Aspyr responding to the, Aspyr, I think that's how you pronounce it, you've got the Y instead of Aspyr, whatever, the people who made the Star Wars Battlefront classic collection and them apologising because it's a mess right now, there's some layups at Respawn but I thought we'd go with something a bit happier with The Bear, one of the best TV shows going around right now, it's been renewed for season 4, quite quietly it's seems, it's going to film back to back with season 3, it's been quietly picked up for a fourth season, it's not yet been officially announced, I think that'd probably happen after season 3 premieres in June but Deadline has confirmed through multiple sources that it has been picked up, it would be really strange if it just sort of wasn't because it is widely regarded as one of the best critically acclaimed shows out right now which is pretty good considering that some telly is also pretty good as well but in any case, it seems that it's going to be mainly scheduling conflicts, there's some rumours that perhaps this could mean the end for The Bear is coming at season 4 because Atlanta, which was another FX made series, did the same thing, it filmed season 3 and then immediately filmed season 4 and then season 4 was the end but there's the chance that The Bear will still have a season 5, it seems that this is more a case of the actors in The Bear are just skyrocketing to stardom."
"So, Io Adebiri, Jeremy Allen White, Eben Moss-Berger.They're all going to be in multiple projects coming up, Io Adebiri is slated for multiple films, she's got Inside Out 2 coming up which probably won't clash considering the voice work of that is probably already done but you see what I mean, she's got big Disney movies, speaking of Disney movies, Eben Moss-Berger is going to be the thing in Marvel's Fantastic Four, Jeremy Allen White, he's already proved he's got leading man capabilities with sort of the Iron Claw and so he's going to be moving on to bigger and maybe not better but definitely in the future films I think these guys are wanting to break out into Hollywood properly and really sort of make their mark as mega, mega stars."
"Not saying they're not on that already but basically yeah, don't expect a really long wait for The Bear season 4 because if it does get filmed immediately after season 3 which is set to release in June, we could see it postponed a year to the next June as well, just a yearly release, pretty nice schedule there or it could just be that it's coming out even sooner than that."
"I doubt it would come out much later.But I think it's going to be a really good season, I think it's going to be a really good season but yeah, I'm hoping for a season 5 but it might be a scheduling nightmare.Let me know what you think though, are you happy if The Bear ends at season 4, do you want to see more of The Bear, what do you think about it being picked up, what do you think the reasoning behind that is?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GLTV News."