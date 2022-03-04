The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Geralt Statue by Sideshow Collectibles - Unboxing

Dansk
We unpack and build this detailed and large statue of the White Wolf from Sideshow Collectibles. You can find the statue here: https://www.sideshow.com/collectibles/the-witcher-3-wild-hunt-geralt-sideshow-collectibles-200601 And see Sideshow Collectibles' other The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt products here: https://www.sideshow.com/brands/the-witcher-3-wild-hunt