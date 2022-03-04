Gaming Gossip - Episode 6: Mario Day recap and what we'd like from The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel
With the annual Mario Day behind us, we chat all about the announcements and developments that were revealed, on top of discussing how we hope Nintendo and Illumination approach the creation of the animated film sequel.
Published on the 14th of Mar 2024 at 14
Audio transcription
Hello everyone, and welcome to the sixth episode of our gaming gossip show. As per usual, I've got my wonderful co-host here, Alex and Dav.
It's March.
It's March 13th, which means we've just come up off after March 10th, which doesn't sound very interesting as a day, admittedly. But when you spell it out, it says M-A-R-1-0, so Mario.
And it's the annual Mario Day, and to celebrate that, Nintendo had loads of different announcements in store. Some of them were kind of expected, some of them were quite, maybe not surprising, but quite exciting. We've got some smaller things, some bigger things, and we're going to talk about all of it today. So, I guess we talk about, to start with, the elephant in the room, right? We'll get it out of the way."
We'll talk about the big one, which is the confirmation, more so than anything, that Nintendo and Illumination are working on a Super Mario Brothers movie sequel. There wasn't a whole lot to talk about in this regard, like, officially. We know that they're working on it."
We know that it's coming out in April 2026, I believe. So it's still quite a while away. But that's about all the confirmation we got. Granted, I say confirmation."
When a movie makes $1.3 billion or whatever, with, like, a $100 million budget, like, you know it's going to get a sequel. So it wasn't exactly a surprising announcement to see that this has been confirmed, but it's coming."
So, are we excited? Are we looking forward to it? Yahoo! Yes, we are. I think we are."
I mean, you and me were at the Super Nintendo World last year, and last year was the Super Mario movie year, right? It released in April. I think this is going to release in April as well."
April the 3rd, if I'm correct, for most of the territories. 2026. But I think the interesting part, other than confirming what we already knew, is that they said, Chris Melendari from Illumination, other than confirming that it's going to be the same studio in Paris and the same directors, he confirmed that the studio is storyboarding and already creating the first new environments for animation to start very soon."
I think that's interesting in terms of, you know, the status or the face of the project itself. I think that tells us that the script is done, that there's not much room for final tweaks."
So, I don't know what you guys expect in terms of the story itself. I think other than an adventure, a colorful rendition, and a lot of references to the old games that we saw, and cameos, et cetera, I think it's interesting from a fan service point of view to try and guess what is this going to be about."
I think we're going to learn about Pete's origins and why was she transported to the Mushroom Kingdom when she was a kid. I think it's obvious Josh is going to be a protagonist. So, what do you guys think about the events or the potential characters that we are going to see in the sequel? Wario and Waluigi, I think, are definite."
Like, if you don't have them... Like, they could... You could make them sort of like little guys that want to... You know, maybe you start off with the theater pitch, the elevator pitch."
You start off, you know, back in the human world again. And, oh, this time, Mario and Luigi have a plumbing company rival or something in there. They follow them into the pipes and they end up freeing Bowser or something."
You know, something like that. Because I think the way that they've gone about it, you need the human characters to not just be in the Mushroom Kingdom. They need to have their backstory set up."
Daisy as well. How are we going to get her in? She needs to be there, though. She needs to be there. Yeah, I don't know."
Maybe you go with, like... Maybe you go with a Super Mario Odyssey vibe where, like, there's a place near the Mushroom Kingdom that has, like, normal people in it."
It's sort of also considered a bit wacky and weird. It is interesting. I think the only thing we know for certain is that Yoshi's going to be there because you don't put that little teaser at the end of the first movie."
Yeah. They're Godzilla. Not too Godzilla. Yeah, exactly. But let's be real as well."
That was a terrible post-credits scene. Like, I waited in the cinema for that. There was, like, me and just my friend sitting in the cinema waiting for the post-credits scene and the cinema guy specifically told us, he says, you might as well leave."
I was like, I paid my money to see this film. I'm going to wait for this. And I watched it and I was like, probably should have left."
Yeah. But, yeah, Yoshi's probably going to be there judging by that egg at the end of the first movie. But, no, I think, yeah, Wario and Waluigi is something we would definitely see."
In my mind, I was thinking, like, maybe sort of a Team Rocket-esque sort of role for them where they're just sort of there just to cause havoc. They don't really have, like, you know, Bowser's still the baddie, right? But Wario and Waluigi are there just to cause havoc and cause trouble for them."
But I do like your angle, though, that they need to be rooted in reality as well. They need to have that human factor to them. Because that's clearly the way they've taken this universe, which is so different in many ways to the games."
They've actually made these characters feel real, which is really quite impressive. But, yeah, I don't know. Speaking about Bowser and the things Alex said, two questions."
Who would you cast as Wario if Jack Black is Bowser? Which, he would be fantastic for Wario as well, if you ask me. And if Wario and Waluigi don't end up rescuing Bowser, wouldn't you say it's for the Koopalings to rescue him? Yeah."
Bowser Jr. as well. And Roy, my favourite Koopaling. Roy. Let me go. I'll go get Roy, actually."
I mean, you said it was routine reality. Yeah. We've seen Bowser doing the wedding thing in Mario Odyssey. Yeah. With sort of the personality we saw with Bowser, started back in the day with Super Mario RPG, and then it kept developing."
"
So I think Bowser more or less we knew would behave that way. And Mario, the thing is, is talking all the time. So it's... And I thought that was being taken to the games."
"
with charles martinet not doing the voice anymore but what we are seeing with a super mario wonder is that martinet is no more for a different actor to do the same voice as martinet was doing which is kind of okay so chris pratt is not like sort of transcending the the the film you know uh into into the into the games yeah i think they handled a lot of the the more quirky elements with adapted mario quite well even if there were some parts of it like you know more more movie centric should we say like the the plot it could have been a bit more it could have had a bit more coherence to it right you know less just weird jumps between different worlds just to yeah you know make it so that it adapts and it hits all the bills that you want you know the mario kart section great but like they kind of just shoehorned it in and it looked great but it i feel like they could have been a bit more uh finessed to how they did it but yeah mario the mario sequel super mario brothers movie sequel whatever they're going to call it it's already a massive title so i've just had an idea oh here we go go on what if what if what if is it film frenzy gossip for for a while it's shake i just had that what if the entire movie is a is a game of mario party like you base it around like that oh my god and instead of like you know it just the plot is just like basically like making a big hellish monopoly so it's it's like what just puts them there or something yeah it's like what borderlands did with the tiny tina dragon keeper expansion where they're all just playing a game oh that is a great idea maybe why what are you doing here what are you doing what is what is there is another hint that we forgot i mean and you were mentioning the things that like we're like shooting like with the little star thing i don't know the name in english for the little uh blue star character lunas is that lunas yeah yeah exactly exactly it's not the same in spanish so i sort of understood the reference because they are meant to die but but at the same time i felt it was like transformed in the way you would expect them to behave why is this so anonymous and and he wants to die and everyone to die and death is the best best thing i sort of understand the obscure reference in there because they are meant to be part of of a supernova etc but what i find interesting about uh its presence and the mention that peach when when she's looking at the stars and she's she says there are many galaxies out there so i think it's not just about the pipes but also and you gotta see this in the sequel more so than wario and waluigi is uh rosalina or estella depending on your country because she became incredibly you know it was after i think it was around the time of frozen i think she became the princess of nintendo for for many uh for many uh girls and and boys uh at that time that design that it was the it wasn't the traditional princess and you could see the more sort of the emo sort of design to it and it was fantastic and i think she's gonna be there and perhaps they are rivals this time around or uh i don't know but i think she's she's a must more so than wario and waluigi i'm calling it for the third film for the third film we're gonna get the rabbits crossover it's happening i'm calling it no but uh all right let's talk about some of the other things there because mario day was more than just a movie although the movie was like the big thing to talk about so we've covered that uh there was the announcement of the release dates in regard to the two upcoming games that we know are on their way so we've got the uh 1000 year door remake i want to say is it a remaster or a remake remake i think it's midway yeah somewhere between it's gonna be tweaked yeah that's uh may am i right in saying yes and then the luigi's mansion 2 hd hd dark moons in there somewhere uh that's coming in june i believe so we've got we've go through this month we've got princess peach showtime which is coming up uh very soon you'll be able to find all of our fabulous coverage on the on that game relatively soon as well um but yes and then april i don't think there's actually a big base game coming for april is there we've got a steady month i think there is no nintendo game whatsoever to release on in in april actually very strange i think it's uh june yeah as you said i think it's may june very very strange that and then yeah we've got the the two ones that are coming up this or remaster remake things whatever you want to call them depending on where they sit may and then june and to me this is an interesting thing to bring up because it comes back to many conversations we've had on gaming gossip before in regards to what nintendo is going to do lately this year because we still don't know they've been talking about 2026 of the mario movie we've got lego mario kart sets coming in 2025 which were also announced very exciting we still don't know what they're doing at the end of this year we like you know dave you've mentioned it multiple times right that we're expecting a new 3d mario platform and maybe even a mario and doggy con game at some point coming up or whatever but they haven't confirmed either of those things in this show so when is the next time they can confirm these things so we are we having to wait all the way no no no no no i think it's just a matter of the new console i think the new console is going to release q1 because we were expecting to release q4 2024 i think it's going to be q1 2025 and i think i still think that the new 3d mario has to be it's it's blockbuster it's system selling sort of title uh i wouldn't expect them to release it on the switch as well but at the same time given their the last move you know with the delay and and and not like they they sort of need to feed the streets farther than they we all thought as first at first right so i think it's going to be a switch does a switch to exclusive but that would is it going to be a launch game is it going to release on the switch as well that's that's the main question but i think i think that's the reason why we didn't know about it yet and in terms of when is it going to be a launch game i think it's going to be a launch game i think it's when is it going to be announced again i think they have to say something about the new system before the you know for this fiscal year results so that puts us around uh late early april exactly exactly to really for them to confirm that the new system is is releasing this fiscal year will they mention the new game i think they can save that for later perhaps e3 time for them uh to actually like build up the the final stretch to release uh at the end of this year i think that that could be the strategy but i don't know do you expect it to release on the switch as well given the huge install based or do you think it has to be exclusively a system seller for the new console you know i i still think that it's going to be a hybrid game like it's going to come to both platforms i just think that when you've got 150 million units or whatever switch out in the wild like as much as you want it to be a system seller for a big game like a new 3d mario platformer i think it will it will come to the switch as well maybe they'll they'll launch it exclusively in the switch too right and then in time it'll debut on the older platform that'd be weird for nintendo thinking about it you know we've seen it some various other publishers and game companies do something like that you know hogwarts legacy for example right launches on ps5 xbox series x and s and pc and then it comes to playstation 4 and xbox one a little bit later and switch later than that so maybe they give it the extra time i don't know but i do think it will come to the switch at some point just because it'll sell a lot of copies it'll sell 20 30 million copies it's a huge amount of money for nintendo to rake in on um for the game but um another thing that i just thought about uh we know what nintendo is sort of laying out right for the foreseeable future it's kind of there's some question marks but we kind of know what they're doing 2026 we've got uh the the mario movie is one of the big things to look forward to the other big movie they have in the works is the legend of zelda movie with sony and columbia if i'm correct are we expecting that to debut before or after the mario sequel it's a rocky project wasn't it uh i think it was uh netflix's in the in the past until they lost it because of a leak if i'm correct i don't know if they lost it because of a leak if i'm correct uh so it was going to be something by netflix uh so if we keep that in mind and the timing uh we're talking about live action correct yeah the live action and and a movie not not a not a series so perhaps you're right i think you know we still have to see because the main collapse we've seen are with universal in both terms of the theme parks and and the movies so we still have to see how the timeline looks from the let's say expanded nintendo universe in terms of the other licenses you know such as zelda for example so but it would fit there right like having no new zelda game coming out in the near future so for example going like late 2025 perhaps for the movie it'd be a bit a big um selling driving point as well for the switch console or the switch console i don't know i don't know i don't know i don't know i don't know yeah people come back to it to experience like what the move mario movie did for the console as well drew a lot of people to the uh to the franchise and to the hardware again so i just find it interesting though because usually with movies it's quite a transparent business right movies don't take as long to make as games for a lot a long time right they're usually a couple of years two three years or something games can take five plus years at this point um but that doesn't change the fact that we usually hear a lot about movies quite ahead of time we hear casting information when they're going to start shooting that sort of stuff but we haven't heard much about this zelda movie which they leak much more yeah exactly because of course they have to shoot yeah and that's the thing is that we haven't heard much about the zelda movie which makes me makes me think it's probably not going to be eyeing up a 2025 release and then onwards but if the mario movie sequel is early 2026 they will collide exactly so it's a bizarre one to me maybe we're looking at a really like a 2027 launch for the zelda movie at this point with the the way i could see them doing two big movies in one year but i can't see it could work but i can't see nintendo doing that unless they had a massive pipeline of future movies as well to balance it all out i think they'll look at one a year just as a big sort of financial driving point for them for them for the company but it's an interesting one nonetheless so it's for film friend theater it is it is really a lot of crossover we were actually thinking about that we recorded a game film frenzy earlier and we actually started talking about ape escape i think it was so you know there's a lot of crossover here and last of us really glad about what we could say tho you could see lett Junto putting it all out so did he do in that respect because there's been have you discussed that there's been like new casting for Last of Us no we didn't we were talking about something I can't remember what it was movie budgets or something I need Metroid I need Metroid in any shape or form and Brie Larson to be her yes be Sam as Aaron and she wants that too that would be fantastic I love Brie Larson as an actress yeah I think everyone does let's do that let's have that but you mentioned Lego actually I want to comment on that a little bit because we've been collecting I mean my kid is a huge fan we've been collecting them and more so during pandemic times you know we were like building all day and I think the concept they came up with is very Nintendo is very interesting very innovative it's the same as the Labo or the other things like you know working together with Lego I think the way that toy works is fantastic and I think the recent expansions with Donkey Kong etc are really truly great and Mario Kart announcement got me I wanted to see more on the teaser but it's it's going to be 2025 so it's only like the shape of the kart but you know being able I don't know how you guys picture playing with that because I know what you could do with the current sets you could build your levels and then the fantastic idea of the of the scanner like no matter if you use the toy or not you put the character on a surface and it will read the color and it will be lava or yellow it will be sand etc and it's fantastic so with Mario Kart I don't know if you will be able to build your own track not only your kart which I think is a given but your tracks or perhaps it's another crossover with the Mario Kart life idea that I thought was also very fresh I actually think you're onto some of that I think that we're going to see a variety of Mario Kart sets I think we're going to have the smaller ones that are literally like you know you put the minifigure in a little tiny kart and it sort of connects with the play sets that they already have but I think we'll also see a sort of bigger scale set right one you know Lego do this they have these like you know the Mindstorms things and all these ones where you can have like sort of RC cars remote control cars and I wouldn't be surprised if we see something like that you know again this isn't out of the ordinary for the Lego Mario sets either you know the big Bowser set was like a couple hundred quid you know so it's a big size set and it's made you know obviously anyone can pick it up and build it really but it's more tailored to adults than the play sets are so like the NES exactly yeah so I would assume that we're going to get something similar for the Mario Kart sets we'll have the smaller ones and we'll have a more a larger set that is built for older audiences should we say and maybe we'll have that sort of remote control effect that you can do it and we've seen it before Massive Rainbow Road yeah exactly Massive Rainbow Road just lapsed and lapsed please don't say that around your house that'd be great yeah wow that way dad playing Mario Kart but no it's interesting because was it Mario Kart Life you say dad the one that had the remote control cars yes and it was a Switch game so you had a camera camera on the kart and you know even though it wasn't a huge hit or success the timing was right I guess yeah it was pandemic times so lockdown etc we were building this it was 2021 if I'm correct so it's still spending a lot of time at home we were building these tracks with books and toys and Lego pieces as well and even though the gameplay if you can call that gameplay itself wasn't like it was what it could be it wasn't anything more anything less but just the feeling was worth it and we got two cards we got Mario and Luigi you could play split screen on your TV on your home home track you know so yeah perhaps the most advantage was taken by YouTubers and people like they're very very being very creative and building super complex things but the concept itself was like a dream concept for our you know kid myself as a kid would have would have dreamt of that yeah I think it's going to be really exciting I wouldn't be surprised as well if we see further Mario sets announced because we know that the movie's coming in early April so I would assume there's going to be further things announced for them as well to continue growing this collaboration they have it depends on I assume this is me making assumptions right I would assume we're going to get a trailer for the movie at some point probably late 2025 it'll introduce us to some new characters and environments we're going to get and then there'll be Lego sets coming out that will collaborate and sort of fit that hopefully there'll be a seven foot tall statue of Wario we can build or something like that that'd be excellent or for Alex's sake Roy and we'll look forward to that but no a lot of things to talk about in regards to Mario today so I think we've covered the majority of it we've sort of glanced over the games but I think it's more because I think we're all excited for them but they're not really like the main driving forces of what Mario has upcoming at the moment and Wonder is very recent exactly Wonder's still the exciting one still sells shitloads it sells a lot it's incredible the legs no pun intended the legs it has they're incredible even with the physical format it's still selling every single week sometimes will be the most the best selling game of the week which is crazy in March right I expect some spin-off some sports game to fill the gap right before the next big 3D Mario which sports too or do you mean like a Mario sports yeah what was the last one was it golf or was it tennis it was one of tennis was tennis was first then golf released was it strikers strikers released as well I think golf was was later then there was this multi-sports sort of type of deal but also the the RPGs and the stuff we got the RPG and now the remake of the paper one so perhaps a new paper for next year wouldn't be off off too much new baby one we haven't had a baby Mario game in a while we haven't had a baby Mario yeah been a long while they were they were they were they were they were they were they were in the movie as well right that was adorable so we've got lots of a lot of hopes and dreams that we want yeah from from the future of Mario but again we'll know more as we as we go through I would assume that next week we won't be talking about Mario but you never know something big could happen so stay tuned for that for the next episode of Gaming Gossip otherwise Dav Alex thank you once again for joining us on this episode of Gaming Gossip we'll be back in a couple of days for the next one so stay tuned for that otherwise thank you for joining us bye"