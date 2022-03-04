XREAL Beam (Quick Look) - Make Everything Spatial

This nifty bit of kit combines with XREAL's Air glasses to unlock more display modes and enhance the spatial technology the accessories can provide.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Not too long ago we took a look at these.These are the Xreal Air 2 Pros and they're essentially what some people would be calling XR glasses."
"That means that it's not virtual reality and it's not augmented reality but extended reality.And it is that in the sense that it's a lot simpler than your average MetaQuest headset.You put on these sort of a bit sort of expanded goofy ray bands but a lot less goofy than having this massive plastic box strapped to your face."
"And what you can then do is to attach a cable from one of the stalks right here directly into say an iPhone 15 Pro Max which I have right here and then you will have a massive up to I think 130 inch display in front of you projected that is your iPhone screen.That basically means that you all you have to do is go to Netflix, the Netflix app on your phone, put that on, tilt the phone to horizontal and then you have this massive display in front of you."
"But there are obvious limitations to what something like this can do because it does not have its own power supply and it is completely dependent on what is on your phone.So Xreal obviously thought well how can we make this a more standalone device and so they launched this."
"This is called the Xreal Beam and it is essentially an expansion of the capabilities of the Air 2 Pro.Now the general idea is I don't want to bring up the cables because it's very easy for me to convey to you that there are two USB Type-C cables but let's go over it real quick."
"So what you would be doing instead of having a USB Type-C cable going out from the glasses and into the phone, what you would then do is wear your glasses, have the USB Type-C cable go out from them.And then you would have to put the USB Type-C cable into the beam."
"From there you can pull out a USB Type-C cable to any device you like.So you might be asking by introducing this as a middleman.That means something that is in between other glasses and the device that you're doing stuff from."
"What do you actually get?Well, this enables a bunch of features that aren't available to do in the regular glasses.For one.Augments the way that you look through the glasses and that requires I think a bit of an explanation I'm gonna remove the sunglass Frame here so you can just get a better glimpse of what I'm trying to do here So the idea is that right now I'm wearing my glasses and without you basically knowing I could be watching something Right now at my 130 degree or 130 inch digital display in front of me But it will always follow my immediate vision It kind of has to right because the screens are in front of me So if I'm looking over here, that screen will follow me to where I need to go But it is a little bit crude That's it kind of has to be like that because the glasses needs to be small again There is no real power supply But if you put the beam in between it it basically gives you access to three extra ways of displaying So the first one is called side view that essentially means that I can frame things within my field of view as I please I can make something small have something big and I can order them around I also have something called body anchor. That means that I can decide that my screen needs to be here I want my full 130 degrees or 130 inches right there So that means that if I turn To talk to someone the screen will still be over here So when I'm done talking to someone I can then look back at my screen There is a bunch of different reasons why that would be cool in some scenarios for instance What if I am using this for my computer?But I want to be able to look at some documents here, which I'm basically interacting with in the real world And I don't want the glasses to keep dragging my computer screen where I'm looking. Well, then I can just body-anchor anchor my computer screen over here and i can do other stuff at the same time the final one is basically something called smooth follow it basically is an extension of what is already there which is that it follows you but it does so with more frames more smoothness more animation that kind of means that if i'm suddenly turning then it would smoothly pan with me and place itself in what it considers to be a comfortable way in front of me again so all really cool stuff there are also other benefits this has its own android interface meaning that i essentially don't need to pull up my phone that means that there is an android app store entry into this little device and with it you can basically tell i don't know if you noticed when you looked at it this kind of looks like an ipod interface obviously that's the entire point so that is directional buttons it's not a click wheel though but it's directional buttons i have different input methods through these buttons here where i back go forth that basically means that i can go into an android based interface download netflix prime video all the things that i would use to have from my glasses i can have it right here um that's all cool and all and it also basically by the way by the way enables uh display options for all devices so if there is a device like certain android phones for instance which does not support dp out of the box well if you connect the beam in between well then you can it also enables some android based wireless streaming which is very nice if you have something on your phone let's say family videos you want to watch them in extended reality well now you can um there are some downsides for one it's three and a half hours worth of battery on the beam alone which is cool but it also creates a limitation where there before was none because this only needs the battery of your phone or your tablet or your laptop or whatever so having something which is finite in an otherwise infinite realm of possibilities is something that you notice it also has a a cooling system here at the front which does what it's audible when it's on full tilt for instance when it's streaming something at high quality and the final thing for some reason and i haven't put this to x-real yet i found that the uh netflix app which i downloaded through the beam and ran something like avatar the last airbender was noticeably worse quality than if i just put the cable in my phone and tilted it and just had it transmit my phone screen to my glasses bear all of this in mind it's not that expensive it's a hundred and twenty dollars but the extra capability might be a little bit more might be enough to persuade you either way so for much more on the x-rail air 2 pro and the beam stay tuned to game record bye"