GRTV News - Metro developer 4A Games will stay with Embracer following Saber departure

We have a massive update on the Saber Interactive sale by Embracer Group.
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, I'm rocking a moustache now, I'm not sure how long I'm going to keep it for, so if you're tuning into this, you might be on a rare GRTV News where I'm not allowed near local schools, but in any case, this is GRTV News where we always cover the latest and greatest in gaming, gear, tech, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so as you know, if you like gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, all that and more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get your local Gamereactor from, but without further ado, let us jump into today's news piece."
"It is about Embracer, Embracer, you probably know, have been shutting down a lot of stuff, they've been selling off some studios recently, namely Saber Interactive, the big sort of conglomerate of studios.That was previously bought for Embracer for a lot of money, I can't remember how much it was for, but probably in the billions of dollars."
"In any case, they're now being sold away, Saber is sort of being private again and it's going its own separate independent direction and basically Embracer released a new post about that today, where they are saying that they're cancelling everything, all their operations in Russia."
"And they're sort of doing that by divesting studios.I don't know.They're sort of doing a big let's go to Saber Interactive.Not all of these Saber Interactive studios are Russian."
"I believe few of them are.I'm not entirely familiar with every single studio on this list because there's a lot that falls under the Saber logo.So we've got ... just to list them off here we've got studios like 3D Realms, Slipknot Ironworks, New World Interactive, Nimble Giants, Sandbox Strategies, Mad Head Games, Fractured Bite and DIGIC, as sort of the studios that are definitely being gone from Embracer."
"But Embracer is still keeping hold of some studios.So I can only imagine a lot of them are just taking away.studios namely Embracer pointed in its post towards 4A Games the developer behind the Metro series but in an update from Jason Schreier who does the Bloomberg stuff he says that 4A Games is going with Saber and so the deal that was previously announced to be 247 million dollars has bumped up to around 500 million dollars for Saber to be let go from Embracer now this is Schreier's reporting the official statement from Embracer says anything but which is why I've sort of put it here as an update rather than an actual confirmed source we're just going to have to wait for more information on this but yeah it's big big news because it's basically the first major and possibly first of a few developers big developers going away from Embracer after Embracer made that massive purchasing sweep in around 2021-2022 I believe and yeah I think it's a big thing to see and I think it's a big thing to see and I think it's a big thing to see and I think it's a big thing to see and I think it's a big thing to see and I think it's a big thing to see just shows Embracer's lack of foresight a lot of people aren't big fans of Embracer at the minute because they're losing a lot of people jobs and yeah fair enough to be honest I think why would you support a big business unless it's making you money at the end of the day and so for the workers involved they're obviously not going to be big fans of Embracer but what do you think about this whole business do you think the 4A Games should stay with Embracer do you think they're going to go off with Saber Interactive would you think it's going to be the future of Metro if it's not back sort of by the Embracer money in any case let me know all that and more and I'm sure this is going to develop so be sure to stay tuned to GRTV News and we'll see you in another one goodbye"