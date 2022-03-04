GRTV News - Summer Game Fest's date is set in stone

The major conference will be held on June 7, 2024 in Los Angeles.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have quite a big one to talk about because it's a regard to one of the big events that's happening in the summer. Geoff Keighley has finally slapped a date on when Summer Game Fest is going to be held meaning we know when the sort of the first big conference of the summer is set to take place as well as a few different bits of information regards like you know where it's going to be held, stuff like that. It's set for June 7th which isn't really much of a surprise we usually have that sort of E3 slash what is now regarded as like the not E3 period. We usually have that in the first sort of week, start of the second week of June which is exactly the sort of time period this is fitting into as well. But yes we know that Summer Game Fest is coming now in early June so let's dive on in and learn more about it."
i mean i think that going into already you know we're three or so months away from summer game fest or uh being held and you can probably already outline the sort of format it's going to be using there's going to be various sort of new actual fresh announcements like last year we had prince of persia lost crown announced uh right at the start of the show but then there'll be additional things like uh updates and uh dlc and further things that are coming to existing games as well as just as well as the slate of sort of advertorials that fund the show as we've seen from keely shows um and there'll probably be some celebrity appearances too as well some relating to games some relating to um movies and stuff that are coming out i would be surprised considering when deadpool is coming out i would be surprised considering when deadpool is coming out set to release if we see some sort of deadpool presence at the show there's always a lot of crossover these days between the gaming and the film industry so it seems like that's something that might happen but again this is all hyper speculation this is the fun thing that now we know the actual date for summer game fest we can start speculating and throwing out ideas as to what we think will be in the show or rather what we hope will be in the show uh but again you know jot that date down june 7th we'll be covering the show as per usual so you'll be able to find all the news and information and trailers and all that good stuff on your local game rights region and we expect us to be on the floor at some point uh and in attendance so stay tuned for all that goodness but uh yeah that's all the time we have today's episode of gr tv news we'll be back tomorrow for the last one of the week so stay tuned for that otherwise thank you for watching we'll see you on the other one take care everyone