Acer Predator Helios 18 (Quick Look) - Next-Gen Gaming

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. I like Acer laptops in general and I usually like them because that they tend to be quite honest in both their designs and they also tend to I would say balance on the tip of the scale between something which is very obviously designed for a gamery aesthetic and also something which is a little bit lower key. Now Acer obviously didn't get the memo with the Helios 18 because this particular Predator model is very sort of 2010s. I mean there's no flaming dragon or skull with a sword through it but it's very much is a gamer laptop with a capital G and the one way that you can actually see this beyond I would say this relatively subtle Predator logo is on this this back portion here. Obviously it does have major like functional advantages by pushing out the back of the laptop you create a better funnel for the cooling system and it also means that you have more space in order to situate some of the ports which I think actually matters a lot to gamers because when you lift them off the sides it's much better to store them away and it doesn't get in the way. Imagine this if you for instance for a lot of laptops they put all the ports on the side right but what if you're gaming with a mouse and not using the mouse pad well then all of these cables that are sticking out dongles or whatever is going to be in the way. So they've put the HDMI port there the power and two of the Thunderbolt 4 ports here on the back which is great. So that is the design now I will say that even though that I don't particularly like the look of it but I also just generally think these laptops are just major bulky um I will say that it is a very well manufactured laptop the bottom is obviously plastic but the top lid is what feels like an an aluminium alloy or magnesium alloy it very very at the very least it feels high quality and the hinge is stiff and nice and I think that there is reasonable stuff in here as well this trackpad by the way they have done wonders with this sure because the of the of the numpad which I know I'm in the minority so I'm not going to say anything ugly people want the numpad to be there I still think that even though we have the numpad I don't want the trackpad to be off-center I think that the numpad can be there and the trackpad can be centered but that's just me I know a lot of people actually like that it's off-center because that gives this particular hand just more ways to rest if you're attacking the keyboard from this particular angle you don't want it to be centered because then you might get erroneous touch inputs from your palms but be that as it may it's large it's responsive it has a glass plate which I love the keys are great they have been on predators for years and that seems to be the case here as well so going back there is some really cool stuff to like here particularly if you want performance more than anything else so what we do have inside this particular model is an Intel i9-14900HX processor which is obviously enhanced by Intel's new application optimization protocol which is called APO that is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU now we've yet to sort of uncover what the watt TDP is for this particular thing which is an NVIDIA problem not an Acer problem at all but there is differences between these particular models even if it looks like of the offset that it's the same laptop GPU but a 4090 very difficult to scoff at you also get two sticks of 16 gigs 5600 megahertz memory which is great and I'm pretty sure they are unsoldered as well meaning that you can swap around if you want to and that is paired with this display now it's obviously 16 by 10. thank you so much to Acer and other manufacturers that choose to go with the 16 by 10 option in spite of some laptops still for the love of god having 16 by 9 aspect ratios where this massive chin eats up a whole portion of the 16 by 9 aspect ratio and it's obviously 16 by 9 aspect ratio where this massive chin eats up a whole portion of the 16 by 9 aspect ratio where this massive chin eats up a whole portion of the 16 by 9 aspect ratio where this massive chin eats up a whole of the display that you should have made available to you apart from that that also means that it is an 18 inch laptop which basically means this is an 18 inch laptop and a 7.3 inch chassis which is great it's mini led meaning that we should be able to get some pretty high nit peak brightness numbers when we start measuring it it is 250 hertz that's really good it's three millisecond response time that's great um it's 100 percent dcip3 which is fantastic uh and it uh so supports nvidia technologies such as uh advanced optimus which is great so that is something that we want um the thing is we still have to see how in the million mini led which reportedly goes above 1000 nits works at 200 hertz uh uh a 200 hertz refresh rate alongside a 4090 laptop gpu and an i9 14 900 hx processor that seems like quite the recipe and alongside this lovely mackey uh um mackey keyboard dtsx speakers this nice trackpad there just seems to be a recipe for some really gaming goodness here so while i don't really appreciate the look of it i can appreciate the functionality so we're going to take this for a full spin and let you know what it's like thank you so much for watching see you on the next one"