GRTV News - A new Nintendo Switch emulator has a few tricks up its sleeve to avoid getting sued

Can Suyu carry on Yuzu's legacy?
Hello, welcome to another GRTV News
So if you like gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and more, be sure to check us out wherever you get your Gamereactor from.But without any further ado, let us get into today's news piece, which is to do with a new Nintendo Switch emulator in town.
"It didn't take long after Yuzu being cancelled for a new one to pop up, and this one is called Suyu.See what they did there, the su and the u?They're not actually hoping to get sued by the sound of things, they've got some neat little tricks up their sleeve."
"So basically, if you don't know the gist of things, Yuzu was the leading Nintendo Switch emulator.It'll allow people to play games from the Nintendo Switch on PC, and it was reported that Legend of Zelda 2 to the Kingdom was downloaded over a million times illegally using that."
"Now, whatever your opinion is on whether these games should be made available through things like emulators or not, the case is that Nintendo can very much protect their IP because it is illegal to do that.That's just the law, whether that's right or wrong is entirely up to you, but Nintendo can sue and they got Yuzu shut down."
"It looked like Yuzu was going to fight for a second as they did respond with a lawyer and it seemed they were lawyered up, but then immediately they just decided to take the L I think and shut down.In any case, Suyu is a sort of spin-off of that."
"They're trying to do the same thing of emulating games, but to avoid getting shut down.At the minute, they're sort of saying they're in this legal grey area, but they have hired lawyers to make sure that they are less likely to get attacked by Nintendo's suing.That's just the way it is."
"It's probably unlikely to stop Nintendo, but in any case, basically their three things are that they are not going to tell you how to download copyrighted games, they're not going to monetise it like Yuzu did, and they're not going to in any way endorse piracy like Yuzu did."
"It's going to be strange to see how that works out, how that pans out, as well as sort of allowing people to actually emulate from the software, because no matter whether they endorse it or not, if people are able to download copyrighted games through Suyu, they're not going to do that."
"If they do sue you, then surely they're going to end up getting sued anyway.I don't know.I don't know how you can manage to do something like make an emulator and not run the risk of getting caught out by the company that you're taking copyrighted material from."
"With Nintendo especially, they love protecting their stuff.They fight emulators all the time, they take them down all the time, and so, like, it was only a matter of time before we knew we were going to lose Yuzu, so really it's not...I'd imagine that it's going to be a similar sort of case here with Suyu if Suyu gets big."
"You know?There's a lot of other emulators out there for other consoles, there's the Xbox 261 Xenia, there's the PlayStation 1 that I can't remember the name of, but there's definitely a lot of ways to emulate games if you're looking to do that on your PC, but the problem I think is is that Nintendo really like protecting their IP and they're not going to really let you just get away with emulating it, no matter whether you say you're endorsing piracy or not."
Let me know what you think, though, as always