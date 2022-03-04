Bandwerk G2-S Strap (Quick Look) - A Stylish and Innovative Watch Accessory

If you're not happy with the basic strap that comes with your Apple Watch, you might want to check out something like Bandwerk's G2-S Strap.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've taken a look at some pretty luxurious Apple Watch bands in the past.But, as I've also said in regards to their iPhone covers, no one really gets close to band work in the sense of offering up accessories to your Apple devices which makes them feel like really high-end luxury stuff."
"I don't know if you haven't taken a look at the video where we go through one of their covers.It's essentially one where you have to use a tiny screwdriver in order to attach a titanium frame in order to, like, sort of encase your phone in the cover.It's very lovely. Go and take a look."
"But if you want something for your Apple Watch, why not get this?Now, this has already been tattered off a bit because I've been using it pretty excessively.But this is the GS2.It is the second version of their stainless steel machine-milled band."
"Which, by the way, if you go to BandWorks' website, there's a lovely sort of walkthrough of how they put these together.It apparently takes hours to just machine mill and it is then finished by hand.I don't know if you can see that, but it's just, there is a different glow to it than even other stainless steel watch bands.That it's just, it feels higher quality somehow."
"So, it's not really used.It is a 316L stainless steel alloy, which, by the way, also has something called diamond carbon in, called DLC, which gives it this deep gray color and also provides some scratch resistance for the overall design, which I think kind of pierced through."
"Now, what has been added to it ever since I started wearing it is just grime and dirt and filth.So, it's not really scratching in any way.But I do think there is a hue to it which I haven't seen before.Now, there are other things that they do which others don't."
"Now, the thing about these that are put together out of individual small stainless steel pieces, we've seen that before, is that there are these little pins.That is essentially what keeps them together.So, usually when you buy something like this, you get a little tool which helps you push the pin out."
"So, when you remove a pin, you can remove a piece which then lets you decide how long the overall change is.So, you can see how long the pin should be and, therefore, how closely it's going to sit to your wrist.Well, Bandwork kind of thought that that pin system, which, again, a lot of other watch manufacturers still use to this day, that was too unreliable."
"So, these small things here, you can see there are small hole cutouts on the side.These are screws.Very, very tiny screws.It is high-quality sleeve screws that basically means that they never loosen inside these sockets."
"It also means that you're going to have to have a very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very tiny screws.It also means that you're going to have to have a very small screwdriver with you and not lose because whenever you want to basically fiddle with the length, you're going to have to unscrew."
"But it also just means that you don't need that extra tool and it's so much more responsive and so easy to reattach them once you've done that.I found the process to be absolutely fantastic.Like a lot of other Bandwork items, there is a joy of tactility."
"So, look at this closing mechanism right here.Usually, it's basically just one piece where it bends over.But that's not the case here.Here, they have to meet in the middle and close."
"So, that is essentially you get these two and then the final little bit here, it says Bandwork.It's the Bandwork logo.So, when you clip, then it's on there.Again, not just one bit folding over itself but two that meet."
"That basically means that it can become a lot longer so it's easier to get off your hand.I actually had one from Nomad.Where I found that because it's only one piece that can bend, when you have it open, it took a lot of effort to get it off my wrist."
"Well, this is enormously big when it's loose.But when these two pieces conjoin, then it gets to the preferred length.So, an awesome thing, I would say, in general.It's obviously stainless steel on your wrist."
"And I wear mine pretty tightly because I run with it every other day.And I have found that I do need a little sport band which just isn't as heavy.And the other thing, obviously, is when I write on my computer, this does leave scratches on my computer deck."
"So, I would want something out of fabric for that.But as a way to sort of step up your Apple Watch game when you're out and about and you want it to look fancy, it's fantastic."
"I mean, it sets you back around $250.But it's just amazing.So, for much more on Bandwork stuff, check out GameActor.com.Bye."
"."