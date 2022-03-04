GRTV News - The Batman sequel has been delayed

It will now be coming a year later than expected, in October 2026.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're talking about a bit of a delay. Not a one related to the game space mind you, it's one to do with the film sector. One of the more anticipated films I think that people have had on their sort of watch list. It's not gonna be coming in 2025 as we expected, it's been pushed a year, it's gonna be coming in 2026. It's the Batman Part 2. I think that the Batman was one of those films that came out, really surprised other people and I think a lot of people have been really awaiting to see what's gonna be next for this chapter of this sort of DC Elseworlds series. It's not part of the upcoming DC Universe, it's a standalone story featuring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight and directed by Matt Reeves. But yes, we've known for a while that this film was supposed to be coming in 2025 but it seems that DC want to save 2025 as the big year to sort of reset the DC Universe. So they're pushing the Batman Part 2 as it's being released."
"The Batman Part 2 has been delayed to October 2026. We won't get to see Robert Pattinson return as the Dark Knight next year after all, as Superman wants 2025 for himself. Warner Brothers is gonna have a very promising 2025 as the company plan to release both James Gunn's Superman and Matt Reeves' The Batman Part 2 next year. That's unfortunately not the case anymore. The company sent out a press release announcing that The Batman Part 2 is being delayed from October 2025 to the 2nd of October 2026. That's right, we have to wait a year longer than expected, James Gunn does at least have some good news as he reaffirms that Superman is still slated to premiere on the 11th of July 2025."
"So yeah, just a quick announcement really that it's being delayed. Nothing really much to talk about there. There has been various rumors and reports about this film going around including that, you know, we're gonna see Barry Keoghan back as Joker which, you know, considering his role in the first film, you kind of would have expected that. You know, the Joker and the Batman go hand in hand, so."
"So it's fairly obvious that that's going to have a role at some point.But yes, otherwise, information about this film has been quite sparse.Warner Brothers and Matt Reeves have done well to keep a lid on it.Although, granted, because it's Matt Reeves that's producing this film and coming from him mainly, there's less areas for it to leak, I guess."
"But yes, we're expected to hear more about this film in the future anyway.I think that, again, DC is focused, Warner Brothers and DC are focused predominantly on getting this DC Universe started to begin with.So Superman, next year is all about Superman."
"There's probably going to be a few other DC Universe things as well, including, as they said, I think Creature Commandos, was it, that's supposed to come out before Superman Legacy?And actually, technically, kickstart the DC Universe, even though Superman is set to be the big sort of first film."
"But yes, we'll have that.Then I believe there's a few other different smaller shows and whatnot planned as well before they kickstart the plans for the...the rest of the DC Universe films that are going to be coming out in 2026 onwards."
"Again, though, like I said, Batman Part 2, it's not a DC Universe film.It's an Elseworld thing, which means it's sort of a standalone story that doesn't sort of tie into the wider cinematic universe they're trying to create over there."
"But yes, as we know more about both of these things, not just the DC Universe, but the Batman Part 2, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated.Hopefully, this won't be..."
"this will be the only delay the film evades because, yes, I'm excited to see where this story takes.Um, this version of The Dark Knight, because, uh, well, I think it's been one of the most compelling versions of The Dark Knight we've had probably since Christopher Nolan's films."
"But yes, that's all the time we have in today's episode of GRTV News, though.We'll be back now tomorrow for the next one, so stay tuned for that.And otherwise, we'll see you all on the other side.Take care, everyone."
