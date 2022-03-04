Redmi Note 13 Pro (Quick Look) - Quality With Every Shot

The latest and most powerful phone currently in Redmi's Note line boasts a current generation processor, a vibrant and capable display, versatile camera lens, and a bigger battery.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.The mid-section, the mid-ranger market in the smartphone, on the smartphone market, has really heated up, particularly over the past five years, where there, just a couple of years back, there just seemed to be a lot of caveats to buying a mid-range smartphone."
"Stuff that you were obviously giving up, which you really didn't want to.But as Marques Brownlee said in a video, which is also now a couple of years old, which was that cheap phones, like good phones are getting cheap and cheap phones are getting good.That we are meeting on both middle sections of those two particular spectrums, which is very good for the consumer, because that means that if you're shopping for this, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, if you're shopping for around 300 euros, there really is a lot of good choices now."
"Where you're not offering up too many options.Many compromises in terms of silicon, in terms of camera performance.It's just, it's very, it's very good time to be alive if you don't want to spend all that much on like a big flagship smartphone."
"So yeah, that brings us to the phone of the day, the Redmi Note 13 Pro.Obviously Redmi is sort of Xiaomi's subsidiary.The Xiaomi logo is even on there, or me.And it is their more budget-friendly devices."
"The Xiaomi, they can go way up, like sort of past the $1,000 mark in their Ultra series.But if you wanted something that is just a bit more down to earth, you could get this again for around 300 euros, depending on which kind of spec that you get.And there are quite a few of them."
"But honestly, I was looking at this, I got, someone just came and put this box on my desk and I just wanted to check it out very briefly.And I'm very, very impressed by what they're able to accomplish for 300 euros.And I want you to keep that price point in your mind at all times."
"Now remember that it's not an apples to apples comparison, but say an iPhone 14 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.That's going to set you back maybe three times as much.Okay, here we go."
"So let's go over sort of the other stuff before.This has an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.Meaning that it is officially rated IP54.Okay."
"So it's rated to handle water, both splashing and it can also be dipped in water, obviously not salt water or chlorine based water from a swimming pool, but water.So you can have it out in the rainstorm, not worry.It's also rated against dust, good."
"The front is Gorilla Glass Victus, that is great.And something that we usually only see on slightly more expensive phones.There is a headphone jack there, something which still a lot of people really enjoy.How about dual SIM?Or Dolby Atmos supported stereo speakers, or a 5,100 milliamp hour battery, or a 67 watt charging rate with a brick that comes in the box."
"All really good news.Of course, one thing that you are given up there is G wireless charging, which is a shame.And it is starting to be offered by phones in this price bracket as well.So it's a shame that they didn't choose to opt to use it."
"So that is a shame.But again, apart from that, it's a shame.But apart from that, the whole good news so far, it is the Snapdragon 7S Gen 2.It's a four nanometer chip, so it's right up there with the newer ones."
"But it is obviously a lower spec one, but I just don't think you'll notice, to be honest.Particularly if you get up to 12 gigs of RAM, which you can, and up to 512 gigs of storage.Now that storage is UFS 2.2, so really not UFS 4 like a lot of the flagships.But the question is, will you notice?I'm not so sure in day to day."
"Around here.Oh, by the way, just before we get to that, this boxy design feels great.And this almost sort of rainbow-y sort of cascading color into this deeper purple here at the bottom looks fantastic, I would say."
"So no gripes with the overall design either.And you get a fingerprint display under the display fingerprint reader and not one on the side, which is great.But it's a very classy phone overall."
"I feel.It's a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, which runs at 2712 by 1220, which is an odd resolution, but it kind of amounts to something a little more than 1080p, but that's fine.It's 120 hertz."
"It peaks at 1800 nits.And it's 12 bit color, which has been certified by to Rhineland, which basically just means that there will be no rainbowing effects and there will be pretty professionally accurate color."
"So back here, we find a pretty impressive camera system as well.There's a 200 megapixel main camera lens with hat, which has optical image stabilization, which is great.You get an eight megapixel ultra wide at 118 degrees, which is not terrible and not great, but certainly more than you'd expect."
"Now that you're getting so much for 300 euros, then there is that little fricking annoying little shitty third lens.Which is a macro lens.I actually believe it is this one, because I think it's the smaller one, which is a 200 megapixel one, but I don't know why they chose to cheat with the size of the lenses."
"The point is that one of these is a two megapixel macro lens.That sucks.All they do is to enable the manufacturer to say that they have a three camera system because that macro lens is not usable."
"Images that are two megapixel is not really usable.Especially if you're looking for granular detail by really zooming in and better ultra wide actually has macro capability built in.It doesn't do 8K recording, but it does 4K recording and you know, it's 5G enabled, charges relatively fast."
"I mean, sure, there are some compromises.It obviously has a more plasticky hand feel, but it's fantastic for the money that you're shelling out.So good on Redmi."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one.Bye."