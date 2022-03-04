PlayStation Pulse Elite (Quick Look) - A New Era of Gaming Audio

This enhanced version of the Pulse headset delivers audio at a higher detail, all without skimping on connectivity.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.PlayStation has been heating up a little bit, putting out more accessories for their PS5 console.And we've actually gotten our hands on all of them."
"So we got the Portal earlier in the year, I think it was earlier in the year, maybe it was late last year, earlier in the year.And we also got the small link-based wireless earbuds that they put out.All of them are pretty good, but a lot of people have been saving up and sort of waiting for an update to one of their mainline sort of product categories, which is the sort of the Pulse headset, which is this. This is the Pulse Elite and it is PlayStation's sort of brand new take on what a more serious PlayStation 5-based headset could look like."
"And I think off the cuff, I'm just gonna get it out there because I think a lot of the stuff around this headset is really good and a lot of stuff that's in it is good as well, but I don't like the way that it looks.To me, it represents the worst parts of the PS5 generation, which is a company that is arrogant enough to think that you would want something which could be at hundreds of meters of range, like to be identified as a PS5 accessory."
"It's so gaudy and it's kind of like it's Dubai glitz in a really weird way, like the original, you know, popped collar jacket on the PlayStation 5 console is.And I'm not too keen on that. I don't like this little bendy detail here, but for me, it would just be much nicer if we could have something simpler, like that this top brace here would just attach to the cup in a normal way."
"But they chose not to do that.And despite the fact that I think it's quite hideous, it is also very good.And it's very good in a number of key ways, and I'm going to show you how.So first and foremost, there's a good number of expected spec bumps here."
So for one, we still have the planar magnetic drivers, which is something that PlayStation have been using for a little while. That means that it enables the 3D sound that is so key to the PS5 experience.
"It's something that a lot of third-party games support and all first-party games, obviously.It just gives more dimension to the sound, gives it a more directionality and works fantastic.There's also AI-based noise reduction, both from microphones inside and software working to eliminate outside background noise."
"Great. It supports PlayStation Link.I...Haven't been able to confirm this, but it seems that you're going to need the 2.4 gigahertz dongle for Link to work."
"And I would have thought, back when PlayStation Link was unveiled, for a proprietary wireless protocol, that it would be like an Xbox-based protocol, where you don't need to put anything into your console, where it's just pushing a button, pushing a button, and it finding out amongst yourself."
"That's the joy of proprietary design sometimes, is that it can be more fluid and more dynamic.Not the case here.You're going to have to fill up...A USB Type-A port with an ugly black dongle."
"When that is said and done, PlayStation Link is actually quite cool and enables pretty lossless and pretty sort of lag-free sound experiences on your PS5.It also has Bluetooth, which is great.And beyond Bluetooth, with Bluetooth 5.0, it has multi-point connection, meaning that you're going to have to..."
"You can have your phone connected to the headset while you're gaming.So if you're playing something and someone calls, it'll automatically switch over.And you can take that call.That's a cool feature."
"There also seems to be this insinuation that you would carry this on the train or traveling, or just use it as your overall headset.And I hope to God that you don't, because you're going to look...I'm not going to make character judgments based on the headset that you wear, but this looks goofy."
"So that's all I'm going to say.But multi-point is something that is useful within the home as well.So, you know, if you wanted to listen to some audio from your phone from a podcast, and that naturally blends in with gaming audio, depending on, you know, what kind of source that you use there."
"Again, there are use cases here.It's great.It's 347 grams, which isn't light.But because of this piece of rubber here, it's..."
"Usually it's a piece of fabric, like stretchy fabric.But here it's a piece of like really thick rubber.But the point still stands.It protects the top of your head from this bottom brace here, which basically means that it gives the idea..."
"Or not the idea.It gives the sort of the feel of your head not coming in touch with the bottom brace, which just creates more comfort, particularly over longer gaming stretches.In general, it's a very, very comfortable headset."
"Beyond that, the one key good thing there is about this swooping little line here is that the microphone hides in one of them, and it is retractable.And I like retractable microphones.So you pull it out like this."
And when you're not using it, it'll auto-mute once you're in there. There's also a button there to tell you if you're not muted, if you thought you were going to be.
Finally, $240 is not nothing, but it is certainly less than a lot of the key players in the market that is like taking way much more for a very good PlayStation 5 headset.
"So just be mindful of that.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."