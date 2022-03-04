GRTV News - SAG-AFTRA could strike yet again if video game contract demands aren't met

We could soon see SAG-AFTRA strike again if video game actors feel unsafe thanks to AI.
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, I've had a bit of a break, not a holiday or anything like that from doing this because technically, technical issues just rose up and basically they couldn't be solved, but I'm back, I've got a bit more of a beard now, you know, I'm looking a little bit older, but we are always, as always, covering the latest and greatest in gaming, gear, tech, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here at GRTV News and we've also got it in the wider Gamereactor network, so be sure, as always, to check out our other stuff there, we've got game reviews, movie reviews, game previews, exclusive content and more, but anyway, let's dive into today's..."
"Welcome to the GRTV News, I'm Alex, I've had a bit of a break, not a holiday or anything like that from doing this because technically, technical issues just rose up and basically, technical issues, movie reviews, game previews, exclusive content and more, but anyway, let's dive into today's..."
"Welcome to the GRTV News, I'm Alex, I've had a bit of a break, not a holiday or anything like that from doing this because technically, technical issues, movie reviews, game previews, exclusive content and more, but anyway, let's dive into today's...Welcome to the GRTV News, I'm Alex, I've had a bit of a break, not a holiday or anything like that from doing this because technically, technical issues, movie reviews, game previews, exclusive content and more, but anyway, let's dive into today's..."
"Welcome to the GRTV News, I'm Alex, I've had a bit of a break, not a holiday or anything like that from doing this because technically, technical issues, movie reviews, game previews, exclusive content and more, but anyway, let's dive into today's...Welcome to the GRTV News, I'm Alex, I've had a bit of a break, not a holiday or anything you you you you"