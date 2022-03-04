Corsair M75 Wireless (Quick Look) - Designed by the Best

This wireless mouse has been designed with feedback and information provided by professional esports players, all while sporting an ambidextrous shape to suit both left and right-handed users.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.The market for wireless mice is really heating up and there's a lot of really strong competitors out there launching models that essentially does what I've been asking them to do for a while which is to try and offer everything and then reducing the weight."
"There are some stragglers out there, Razer for instance completely dropped the ball a couple of months back when they scaled back a lot of features in order to save weight but luckily Corsair really isn't doing that.This is the M75 Wireless and this particular mouse weighs 74 grams."
"Now 74 grams is not the lightest on the market, not anywhere close, it can get a lot lighter than this and through honeycombing and other space-saving techniques you can get lower than that but it is low.It is so low in fact that I would argue that it does have that like that effortless weight glide which you get with really low weight mice where there is no friction between what you feel like is normal hand movement and then the mouse sort of taking you there."
"But that is without sacrificing any like real I think a piece of sort of critical functionality.So let's go over what that is essentially.First and foremost you can probably see when I hold it like this that this is an ambidextrous mouse."
"You can use it with either your left or your right hand because it's contoured in such a way that it would feel natural from both sides.I don't personally like it because I feel like that for people that are righties which is like the vast majority having a more ergonomic build just makes it more comfortable over longer stretches."
"I would much rather that they would take the production hit and make left-handed versions of these mice but alas we do have an ambidextrous version and that means that people that are lefties well that's much easier for them to pick and choose what they want.And it's much more than just the shape."
"Because these mouse buttons here have modular buttons meaning that you can as you can see here remove them and replace them on either side meaning that if you want one of them to sort of spring out more and be easier to click well then you can swap them out which I think is a really cool idea."
"There is obviously support for the slipstream protocol which is Corsair's like mindlessly fast wireless protocol which means that if you utilize this little USB type A dongle here at the bottom.Then it's very easy to just get the probably the fastest wireless functionality that you can ask for beyond sort of the razor thing and that dongle as you could probably tell stores neatly inside the mouse shell meaning that you won't lose it when it's not connected to a PC."
"Furthermore there is Bluetooth in here Bluetooth 5.3 which is really really cool and that's something that I see very often get thrown out of under the bus when these mice get a design so it's very nice to see it make a return here.There is also both RGB here on this little strip here and on these two sides."
"I don't like RGB particularly either neither as an expression of myself or just general flair I would rather have much more battery life and much more thought go into the overall sort of design elements of the mouse rather than these lighting effects but it is there for people who really want that of course the Corsair logo also glows."
"The sensor here.There is the Marksman 26,000 dpi sensor which is fine there's there is obviously sensors that go to like 50,000 dpi and some people argue that the higher the dpi count well the better it is even if you're not using all of it I'll let that stand I think 26,000 seems much like even too much even for sort of these high twitchy titles but be that as it may."
"These two here are optical quick strike switches which is great.They seem.Strong and tactile and very responsive to me and fast we'll see how it holds up in a full review and these feet here are 100% PTFE meaning again that you'll get that effortless glide as I described before."
"If you use Bluetooth I think it's 105 hours of battery life which is great and it's going to be significantly less if you utilize the slipstream protocol through the USB type A dongle.Be that as it may."
"There's no single standout feature on the M75 wireless that means that I'm going to just jump directly at it and say that's what you need to get but it is a strong contender to be sort of an overall jack of all trades kind of thing so we'll fully review this and come back to you very soon."
"Thank you so much for watching see you on the next one."