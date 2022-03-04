Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 (Quick Look) - Fidelity From All Around You

This speaker setup from the audio wizards at B&O is designed to serve as a surround-sound powerhouse, a standalone unit, or a stereo duo, all depending on how you utilise them.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look and this is a rather special one because we have a brand new Bang & Olufsen product here which I'm very excited about to say the least."
"Now, we don't have it for very long, they gave us about a week because samples are very hard to come by and this has to fly onwards to different demonstrations and different briefings and stuff, but it is available to purchase right now.This is called the Bang & Olufsen Beo Lab 8 and it is essentially the cheapest way and I mean cheap in quotation marks there."
"The cheapest way to get a couple of separate standing stereo home theatre speakers in your home from Bang & Olufsen.Now, you have been able to stereo pair Bang & Olufsen speakers in the past but if you wanted something that was a more home theatre kind of feel and setup, well then you would have to buy one of them."
"more expensive Baolabs. And you can get a tall Baolab speaker, which is essentially like a floor speaker, which are meant to be on either side of the television. But these are kind of a different animal. They are much more modular. They are much more freestanding in the sense that you can place them in different ways, which would fit your home theater setup. And overall, I think still that they've managed to completely nail the overall design aesthetic of this thing, which obviously isn't the most important part, but it is a vital part of the Bang & Olufsen expression. It's part of their brand, essentially, is that people will be able to come into your home and immediately recognize that this is what it is. And I think with the Baolab 8 that they really have managed to nail it. There are some caveats, though, is that this particular one here comes with these hardwood lamelles here, but you can also get it with a fabric front and you can also get it in the old school gray melange, which swaps this bronze."
"Like you for something more aluminum gray. And if you get it with black front fabric and like these metallic aluminum style gray sides, well, then I think it loses a lot of the warmth of Bang & Olufsen products. They obviously keep making these gray melange type versions of their products. They even do it with the slightly cheaper stage soundbar that they make. So there must be people buying them."
"To me, the entire idea of Bang & Olufsen is the warmth and natural elements to the design. So that is wood and that is these warmer color hues here, I think, which makes this just absolutely gorgeous to look at. Now, obviously, it's an expensive set. One kit is around 5,900 euros, but then you get a lot inside this and you also get a lot of choice as to how you set them up. You might wonder why I'm holding this in my hand, but there is actually a lot of ways in which you can like sort of modularize and set up your personal Beolab 8 set. So it's made for a wall mount. You can get that towards the back table stands, which comes in the box where there is this little conjoiner unit, which means that it just rests on a table stand. Let's say if you want to put it up on a cupboard or you want to put them on some television piece of furniture where your television hangs above."
"But there's also floor stands, which is very prevalent in the Bang & Olufsen marketing, which is essentially like, you know, makes them floor speakers, essentially. So you can do that as well.But then again, not only are they pretty and they're modular, they have a lot of cool built-in technology here. So for one, inside this thing, there is a built-in microphone for room correction, which is configured in the app. There is also a sweet spot app feature coming soon to be released via Bluetooth. And then you have an installation that is called a sound state, which actively tracks you through your phone, where you're sitting and basically optimizing the soundscape for where you are precisely located. Whereas normally, what these speakers would do was that we'd be sending out sound patterns, which each other's microphones would pick up and then they would configure like that. But here, this is actual personal, precise tracking, which is really, really cool. Beyond that, it uses the Bang & Olufsen Mozart platform that connects and bluetooth 5.3 and supports normal and wireless power link which is really really cool as well and it has both wide and narrow dispersion patterns which is something that audiophiles is really looking for now inside beneath this wooden lamel here you get in each of these a 0.6 inch tweeter a three inch mid-tone driver and one five and like one fourth inch woofer which amounts to a 50 watt class d tweeter a 50 watt class d mid-range and a 200 watt class d base unit now what that essentially means is that there is a lot of oomph in one of these like a lot of oomph and well you get two of them essentially we actually have the second one and while we haven't decided yet how we're going to take pictures of them and film them when we pair them with the uh the uh the theater soundbar which we also have which is why we actually haven't put anything on them yet you like you gotta admit that this is just really classy and i think a lot of of competing media would probably think that i'm focusing too much on that because what matters ultimately is how they sound but i both agree and i also think that for a format like quick look like just taking a quick look at them and realizing that these are just so distinct compared to what else is on the market and it's hard not to fall for it so we'll be fully reviewing the beo lap 8 as soon as we can because it has to go back very soon so very soon you'll be able to read a full review where we'll be going in depth with how you set these up and how it sounds together with the bang and olsen theater soundbar thank you so much for watching see you on the next one"