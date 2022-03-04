Razer Seiren V3 Chroma (Quick Look) - Outshine All Others

This microphone from Razer supports the Chroma lighting software, all while having a slate of features that allow you to better control and improve your audio profile when recording with it.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Now, even today, which is still a couple of years away from when the COVID-19 pandemic really hit the world like a storm and forced everyone to work from home for a period of time, we're still seeing manufacturers really get into both like getting more microphones out there, but for that particular reason is that more people just need to do conferencing working from home or require better microphones to do that."
"But also we're seeing a big influx of people who want to stream for a living, either because they just enjoy it and they want to be happy amateurs on platforms like Twitch, which make it easier than ever before, but also people that want to utilize their talent for it as a professional way of living."
"And these people really need like flashy gear at affordable prices in order to start out.And Razer has really been going hard at this particular point in this particular group, which leads us to the launch of the Razer Siren V3 Chroma."
"Now, the Siren family of USB condenser microphones have already been, they're consumer friendly.We have the little Siren Mini, for instance, and this is a slightly larger version of that."
"But the point is that this isn't your professional road like podcast microphones that utilizes XLR or whatever.This is a cheaper, $129, which really isn't all that much, even compared to microphones from, say, someone like Elgato."
"This is pretty cheap.And it is meant to do one thing, which we'll explore in a full review, because we're not going to actually turn this on today."
"I know that's probably counterintuitive, but we're not going to do that.We're going to reserve that, these first impressions for an actual sort of review process."
"But it's called the Chroma, which basically means that it's a slight giveaway.It does what it says on the tin in that particular regard, which is that every single one of these perforated holes in the capsule right here is actually a place where a Chroma enabled RGB lighting can emanate from."
"That basically means that each of these small holes is treated semi-separately in the Razer signup software as a separate light, meaning that you can create some truly cool lighting effects in Chroma that sort of dances around in these perforated holes."
"That's pretty cool.But you might think, that does not improve the audio quality of the microphone or the functionality of the microphone one bit."
"No.But Razer is really going for streamers.And for streamers, well, this microphone would be in the image at all times, meaning that if people were to flock in and see you on Twitch, having something flashy that is also an effect that also creates flair is probably something that that particular streamer will like."
"And Razer has had a lot of luck introducing these more flashy versions of their products, which particularly appeals to those who want to show off to others.That is what the Chroma Siren V3 is going for."
"Now, it's also a pretty sort of standard, middle-of-the-road USB condenser microphone.So that is super cardioid in its recording pattern, which is fine."
"It's from 20 Hz to 20 kHz recording at 24-bit, which is also fine.It uses Synapse for a bunch of its setups, which work great.It's a very big, bloated piece of software now, but it works very well and gives you all of the stuff that you'd need."
"In terms of the RGB, it's 16.8 million colors and supports a bunch of third-party applications, such as Philips Hue, Govee, Nanoleaf.And it works with over 300 Chroma-integrated games, which means that there can be lighting effects based on what is happening in-game, directly displayed through the perforated RGB holes here."
"There is also a touch sensor here at the bottom.One tap will mute, but this is a bit of a giveaway.A double tap will cycle through Chroma-enabled lighting setups.So again, it's really all about RGB with this one."
"So if you like RGB, this is probably going to be fine.So thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."