Bellroy Tokyo Laptop Bag (Quick Look) - A Small but Suitable Laptop Vessel

Bellroy's new laptop bag takes great inspiration from the work culture of Tokyo, as shown in its size and practicality.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time we're taking a look at another new item, brand new item in fact, from Bellroy, which is a manufacturer that we love and adore very much."
"That does not mean that if you have a broad enough output that there isn't some misfires here and there.For one, their Via backpack, I believe it was, was simply deemed to be too small and also just had really short straps for the shoulder straps, which basically meant that if I was wearing a jacket, I simply could not wear it."
"It was right up like just below the back of my neck, which isn't really ideal for what is ideally a very comfortable backpack.So they have tried their hand at something small again, which is the Tokyo Laptop Bag.Now the main thing, if you've been to Japan and I've traveled actually in Japan on several locations, but mainly one time where me and my girlfriend were there for over a month, just basically observing Japanese life and it was absolutely amazing."
"And we actually saw what kind of laptop bags they carried to and from on the tube and in the Metro to and from work.And it very much resembled something like this.And it is a genuinely sort of inspiring to see them bring that sort of cultural identity to what is considered to be sort of a broadly available work laptop bag."
"Now the thing is, if you have observed Japanese people like I have, you know that the main goal here is to create something that is sustainable.And that's what we're here for.So if you're looking for something that's really small, compact sort of design is essential here and it is very compact."
"So for one, this is the 14 inch version of the laptop bag.And that means that it barely fits a 14 inch MacBook Pro like I have.But if you look at it just straight on, it's actually just only a tiny bit wider than the actual laptop is."
"Meaning that this is as close as you're going to get to just having a sleeve under your arm carrying it to and from work.And there are extra pockets down here to help you or organize the remainder of the stuff that you carry to and from your destination."
"But as with all things that are compact in nature, there are caveats and compromises to take into effect.So first and foremost, it has this huge padded pocket here for your laptop.It is meant to be wide."
"It is meant to be easy to slot your laptop in and out of.And it has this big.Lip here, meaning again, easy access, which I absolutely adore.I think that's a great sort of first starting point."
"And the fact that it again is so small really, really has taken some design chops to know what to add and what to take away.But now already we start to get into the compromises because while other Bellroy laptops have had a sleeve here for a tablet, this does not have any sleeve here."
"And I got to think, why isn't it there?Of course, they didn't want to add thickness.But if we if you've ever seen like a modern day iPad, you know that that is like it's next to nothing."
"And having just a soft sleeve here for an iPad wouldn't really have cost them anything thickness wise or at the very least, just like we're talking points of an inch basically to make a little extra pocket for you to carry a tablet for well, up to I'd say up to the 12.9 inch iPad."
"The iPad Pro basically.So I think that is a bit of a shame.Furthermore, the amount of pockets down here, well, there are some, but for me personally, there isn't enough."
"So the main thing is that there's a main compartment here and then there is a main compartment here divided into a pocket and basically two small pen pockets here.So for me, I when I sort of like put my stuff into it in order to test it, I had all of my charging."
"Gear here, which basically means a GAN charger, a MacBook Pro charging cable, USB type C cable and something for my Apple Watch as well.But then keys, wallet, AirPods, you even if you have a really sort of minimalist carry, you do have to have a few different things which you perhaps don't want to have in contact with one another."
"So a few extra pocket sort of pockets here and there would have really done it good, which leads me to the.The biggest weird factor of all now, Bellroy has maintained this this sort of double pillowy design here on the front."
"But the reason other bags have had this was because these were pockets.These aren't pockets.There is no way into them.It's just a design feature, essentially, even though that there is actually a fold here."
"So I would have loved there to be two small pockets here.That could again be things that you need to reach in and get very quickly.A wallet if you wanted to, you know, have a sort of an oyster card or a travel card of any like a bus pass or your keys when you have to get in and out of doors."
"Instead, you always have to open the entire bag in order to get to any kind of item that you need.Now, the zippers are completely water resistant.That's great."
"The entire outer shell is made with water resistant materials and it has this gleaning effect in there, which I think is really nice.The handle is nice and solid.There is no padding there, like no piece of fabric here, which basically broadens the pressure point on your shoulder."
"But if you're carrying so little, the weight is probably going to be so insignificant that it doesn't really need it overall.It's nice enough.I mean, for instance, there's a seam here, but no pocket."
"There is one to stow it on a travel luggage case, but again, no pocket.It's mainly that that's that is my gripe.And I also know that Bellroy would probably fire back at me to say, well, the more pockets you add, the more thickness, the more weight, the more bulk, and this is meant to be a minimalist thing."
"So I get that.I just think maybe they went a bit too overboard.It's 165 euros, which seems perfectly reasonable.Bellroy makes really high quality items, and this is no different."
"And it's full of small details, the leather logo, the message on the back, which I still think is lovely and really personal.They have their little owl here, and then it says, this bag is designed to move with you through your worlds and the little moments in between."
"We hope you travel well together for years to come.I love that.I think it's a sort of stroke of sort of personal genius.But if this is something for you, go to their website to check it out."
"Otherwise, they have a lot of other stuff that we've covered in previous videos.So don't be afraid to check those out as well.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."