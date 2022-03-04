GRTV News - MultiVersus is returning and fully launching in May

As a free-to-play game with a bunch of significant upgrades from when we last saw it, including now being built on Unreal Engine 5.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're talking about a surprising and quite an exciting announcement because after a period where we haven't heard anything about the game in months, Player First Games and Warner Brothers has perked up and finally stated that Multiversus is set to return and yeah, well actually launch because yes it was available previously but it was part of a beta.A very long running beta. But now it's set to actually officially make its debut and it's coming out sometime in this May. So let's dive on in, let's take a look at what Multiversus is going to be like when it makes its return."
"So Multiversus launches as free to play in May with better graphics, improved netcode, new maps and more.Player First Games has kept on posting some teasing messages after its mic check last week but now it's time to get serious with the actual announcement.Game Director Tony Huynh has stepped in front of the cameras to reveal that Multiversus will launch as a free to play game on the 28th of May after taking the open beta offline last June."
"He also highlights some of the changes, improvements and additions made to the game since then, including better graphics by moving from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, enhanced netcode, new attacks for all characters, new maps and a PvE mode.We'll get a lot more information about all of this in the coming week, so stay tuned.So yes, quite a surprise to see that Multiversus is making its return."
"I would assume that this is quite high up on Warner Brothers anticipated games, should we say, because despite the fact that Hogwarts Legacy did really well and Suicide Squad didn't do very well, we've heard that recent thing that they're sort of looking to continue exploring the live server space.And Multiversus sort of is ideal for that.It's a game that when it came out found massive amounts of attention and fans flocked to the game to play it."
It's a game that when it came out found massive amounts of attention and fans flocked to the game to play it.During the early phases of its open beta.But then as the beta went on, it saw dwindling numbers and people stopped playing it significantly.
"And eventually it got to the point where it's like, is this really sustainable?So the beta came offline and that was almost a year ago.Or by the time that launch comes around, it will be almost a year ago.But yeah, it's coming back."
"The developers have made significant changes.Not only is there going to be the typical things that you expect from the game, The typical things that you expect after a year of optimization, Including better and more fluid attacks, enhanced netcode and all that."
"More content like new maps and characters and whatnot.But on top of that, we have the significant upgrade from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, Which should improve a variety of things.Not just the graphics but also the performance and all those various different aspects That come with significantly changing the game engine to a more modern and powerful one."
"And as well, as Eric mentioned in that news piece, There's going to be a PvE mode.Not too sure how that's going to work.It's a fighting game. It's a brawler."
"So maybe it's going to be sort of like a survival thing.How long can you fight off waves of enemies?I'm not too sure.But again, we're going to know more about Multiverse or so over the coming week and on the run up to launch as well."
"So stay tuned for more information about this game and how it's going to be making its return in a couple of months.But yeah, that's all the time we have in today's episode of GRTV News.We'll be back tomorrow for the next one.So stay tuned for that."
"And otherwise, we'll see you all on the other side.Take care, everyone."