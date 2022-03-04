XREAL Air 2 Pro (Quick Look) - Augmented Reality for Everyone

These AR glasses are compatible with an array of computers, smartphones, tablets, and games consoles, and offer a 46-degree field-of-view, as well as the option to be fitted with prescription lenses.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Right now, the VR AR space is actually blowing up thanks to the launch of the Apple Vision Pro."
"We don't have that here, but I have managed, finally, to get my hands on something which I think is actually, well not as exciting, but equally as exciting in the sense that this, again for me personally, might change the way that I look at a VR future because it is a lot more effortless, it's a lot smaller, it's a lot easier to handle, and therefore I'm inclined to use it a lot more of the time."
"Now, the traditional way of understanding VR or AR is this heavy, self-computing device which weighs heavily on your face, has either a separate battery pack like the Apple Vision Pro that only lasts you a couple of hours of use, or the big Valve indexes of the world which has to be plugged into a PC, or even something like the MetaQuest 3, which is a stand-alone product but still urges you to explore VR through gaming, for instance, by buying this big plastic-y box that you put on your face."
"Now, these are the Xreal Air 2 Pros, and this does not make you, these aren't really just a pair of Ray-Bans with like basic sort of screen projecting technology inside, we're not there.This is where it's as effortless."
"So you definitely will look goofy with these, but I would argue that this is so much more, let's say intuitive, than a regular old VR headset, meaning that you're probably gonna use it a lot more of the time.So before I talk to you about what it can actually do, let me show them to you."
"So they are made to look like a regular pair of sort of sunglasses, but obviously there has to be a lot of technology.So the first thing that you're gonna need is a pair of glasses.So the first thing that you're gonna need is a pair of glasses."
"inside here so they're a lot thicker there are directional speakers in these stocks here um so obviously don't expect them to be again a pair of Ray-Bans we're all like imagining sort of that Blade Runner-esque future where we just put on regular sunglasses no one's ever the wiser but what's really happening inside or a load like where we where we tweet and put pictures on Instagram and we watch our YouTube videos and we like FaceTime our friends all that stuff that's not here yet but what X-Reel is doing is I think very interesting so for one I will remove this little sunglass visor attachment here which both works to well hide your eyes essentially and also creates a darkening effect on these uh basically the light intake from these transparent glass specs here meaning that you'll be probably more immersed in the action but also more cut off from the rest of the world so the idea is essentially that when you you could be on an airplane you could be on the train you could be in a cab or your spouse or partner might be taking up the big screen TV you want to watch an episode of something that you love but you don't want to do it on your phone you might not have an iPad nearby well you put these on now obviously again it is a tad bit goofy but is this more or less goofy than a big plastic box like strapped to your head and which is mainly designed to shield you from the rest of the world now you might not be able to see this but I am completely out into the world right now I can see everything see everyone I have peripheral vision all around me but at the same time I can project an up to 330 inch screen in front of me I think that is absolutely insane apart from that there are directional speaker units on each of these as I just said meaning that I don't need to put a headset on I don't even need to pair like wireless in-ears it's all inside this one unit so you might be thinking how do these get a battery well that's a really really good question and the answer is it doesn't need a battery at all it gains its charge from the device that it is attached to so on one of these stocks right here is a usb type c port and this cable attaches effortlessly into that port and then you plug this into your phone for instance if you have an iphone that is older which uses a lightning thing you can uh buy a an additional sort of uh device which makes that possible but for all android phones or a rog ally or a steam deck or a nintendo switch for most things at least you just plug this into whatever it is that you want to plug into your mobile phone which is probably just a really important device that you actually want you just plug into the phone that you actually want project it onto your well your virtual screen in front of you and it will do that of course it will then drain the battery of whatever it is you're attached to but let's let's all settle on the fact that it's going to be a vastly different way of experiencing battery life on a device such as this compared to say the apple vision pro which will give you between two maybe three hours of charge on the little external battery pack that's available on the watch going to have to carry in your pocket or something like that so with this on you're basically ready to go and again if you're if you're sitting on a flight and you're watching the last airbender on your massive projected screen in front of you you might look goofy of course but we're talking about a massive amount of functionality that is all of a sudden introduced to you at very little i would say cost to your comfort or like the way that people around you see you when you wear them i mean that's really incredible the screens in front of you right here and we'll do a deep dive on these in a full review are micro oleds from sony they go up to 500 nits of brightness they go up to 120 hertz refresh rate and they are two color accuracy certified with a delta e of less than three that means that while the resolution of that screen isn't sort of 4kish or anything like that you'll get something which is both color accurate and pretty responsive particularly if you want to use these as a gaming device which you very much can now you can purchase an additional device from xreal themselves which is this this is called the beam and this beam has a battery we'll do a deep dive on the beam in a separate video but the point is that this works to expand the functionality of the screen so if you have a low battery screen like this you can have a lot of fun with it and this is something that we're going to talk about in the next few minutes."
"the of the Air 2 Pro and also works as sort of a remote control but these glasses all on its own which cost around 500 euros are just essentially a big screen that you can project in front of you for all the use cases that you could possibly think of but the day that I received these I drove into the office I was actually on vacation on that day but I drove in here picked it up and that same evening my girlfriend wanted to watch a documentary on Netflix and I wanted to watch an episode of Halo which I do enjoy so put myself on the couch put these on and plugged it into my phone and using the Sky Showtime app I tilted my phone the other way around in landscape mode and then I had I think about 180 ish inches of screen real estate in front of me to watch that episode I don't know of another device which as effortlessly as that can provide that for me so for me if this use case sounds like something that is worth the like the cost of admission to you I think that x-rail is really nailing something fundamental here so stay tuned for a full deep dive review and a proper walkthrough of what the beam can offer you in separate coverage thank you so much for watching see you on the next one"